USABC awards 24M $3.8M contract to support the development of low-cost, fast-charging Li-metal batteries

24M has been awarded a $3.8-million contract from the United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC). The two-year project, which includes a 50% cost share, will focus on the development of a low-cost, fast-charging EV battery technology.

Using its SemiSolid manufacturing and product design platform, 24M will create lithium-metal cells for electric mobility applications with a targeted cost of less than $75/kWh and the ability to charge to 80% in 15 minutes or less.

The continued growth of the EV industry requires lower-cost, faster-charging batteries. 24M is uniquely positioned to meet this need because of the SemiSolid cell structure and manufacturing advantages. We look forward to supporting USABC’s mission to develop the storage technologies that advance the commercialization of next-generation EV applications through this contract. —24M CEO and President, Naoki Ota

The SemiSolid manufacturing platform could reduce lithium metal cells’ bill of materials cost by 25% compared to cells with traditionally cast cathodes because of the ultra-thick electrodes.

USABC is a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR), which was enabled by a cooperative agreement with the US Department of Energy (DOE). USABC’s mission is to develop electrochemical energy storage technologies that advance the commercialization of next-generation EV applications. In support of its mission, USABC has developed mid- and long-term goals to guide its projects and measure its progress.