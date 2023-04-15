HYVIA introduces its first electrolyzer in its plant in Flins, France

HYVIA, the joint venture between Renault Group and Plug dedicated to hydrogen mobility (earlier post), has just installed its first electrolyzer in its Flins plant, in the Île-de-France region. This 1 MW electrolyzer has a capacity of 400 kg/day of green hydrogen production—the equivalent of 20,000 km of commercial hydrogen mobility.





It will initially supply the plant in order to test the fuel cells of the Renault Master H2-TECH vehicles marketed by HYVIA as well as the hydrogen refueling stations.

With this first electrolyzer, the plant will produce 400 kg of hydrogen per day, which will enable us to test more than 1,000 fuel cells per year. This is a major industrial and human challenge, made possible by the strength of our collaboration with Plug and Renault Group. As such, our electrolyzer is part of the development of skills that HYVIA brings to the Renault Group Refactory in Flins, dedicated to the circular economy. —Olivier Cormier, VP Manufacturing & Supply Chain Director HYVIA

After the installation of several PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolyzers in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Portugal, Plug delivered its first electrolyzer to HYVIA on 5 April 2023. Plug has deployed more than 60,000 fuel cell systems, designed and built 185 refueling stations that distribute more than 70 tons of hydrogen per day.