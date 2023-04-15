TerraStar Energy to license Emerging Fuels Technology’s Fischer-Tropsch and Maxx Jet/Maxx Diesel upgrading technology

TerraStar Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) to license EFT’s Fischer-Tropsch (FT) and Maxx Jet/Maxx Diesel proprietary technology (earlier post) to build a fleet of FLEX plants—small-scale, modular renewable diesel facilities.

Each plant will produce six to ten million gallons of renewable diesel per year (MMGY). A typical plant will convert 300 tons per day of biomass into 20,000 gallons of zero-sulfur, ASTM-grade D975 drop-in diesel which can go directly into a fuel tank.

FLEX plants owe their name to their flexibility of raw materials and their scalability, both of which enable them to convert solid biomass into liquid fuels via gasification. Flex plants are capable of producing renewable diesel and jet fuel, or both simultaneously onsite. The feedstocks can include a blend of waste wood from managed forests, construction waste, paper, cardboard, and other common household and commercial waste.

A major benefit of FLEX plants is their smaller size, requiring lower daily feedstock than the competition; smaller plants are thus less susceptible to supply-chain interruptions. Shorter distances between the feedstock supply and the plant also reduce transportation costs. FLEX plants are built closer to the suppliers and their customers. They are scaled according to the availability of inputs and consist of a number of individual, pre-engineered, and shop-built modules that can be delivered to the site and erected quickly.

Having plants in multiple locations, especially near customers, creates local jobs and spreads the substantial investment over a wider area. Using these modules also improves redundancy and reduces capital cost, enabling TerraStar customers to achieve an attractive internal rate of return (IRR). —Rob Redfearn, CEO of TerraStar

Construction times are as low as 12-18 months, greatly reducing the carrying costs of financing compared to larger plants which can take three years to complete. TerraStar hopes to shorten the turn-around times even more as they scale this technology. The company’s long-term plan is to work with dozens and eventually hundreds of local owner / operators around North America, Africa and Central/South America where it has established relationships.

One gallon of fossil diesel produces 22 pounds of CO 2 when burned. A typical FLEX plant will reduce the amount of CO 2 accumulation by up to 77,000 tons per year. By-products of fuel production are carbon-rich solids that sequester carbon when used as soil amendments. In many cases, the company’s FLEX plants will have a negative carbon footprint.

EFT. The EFT Advanced Fixed Bed FT Catalyst/Reactor System targets the optimum integration of catalyst and reactor geometry while maintaining the simplicity and scalability of a conventional fixed bed tubular reactor. The result is a highly cost-effective design with improvements in performance that exceed historically demonstrated performance for conventional tubular reactors.

EFT’s catalyst and reactor development occurred in parallel and was demonstrated as an integrated unit. More than 250 catalyst variations and several reactor configurations were tested to optimize the FT catalyst/reactor system. This system is based on fundamental principles used in multiple commercial applications and has proven to be highly cost effective. EFT has both issued and filed patents on the unique designs employed in both the reactor and catalyst in this system.

EFT has also committed thousands of hours of development and testing to improve catalyst regeneration procedures. EFT’s FT catalysts have demonstrated continuous runs of 1 year without regeneration making it possible to schedule regeneration with annual plant downtime for routine maintenance. More important, the catalyst can be regenerated in situ at low temperatures. EFT Has a patented process to optimize activation and regeneration of an FT catalyst.