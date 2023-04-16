GigaDevice’s automotive flash memory achieves 100M units shipment milestone

China-based GigaDevice Semiconductor, a manufacturer of flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog technology, has shipped 100 million units of its leading automotive-grade (AEC-Q100) GD25/55 SPI NOR and GD5F SPI NAND flash series. Those automotive flash memories are used widely in smart cockpits, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), smart networking, and battery, motor, and electronic control systems for new energy vehicles.

GigaDevice said that achieving this significant milestone underscores the company’s close working relationship with critical automobile manufacturers and Tier-1 OEMs, with proven products and endorsement in the field. GigaDevice is committed to delivering highly reliable and secure automotive flash memories to its customers in a full range of voltages and densities.

With the rapid development of autonomous, connected, and new energy vehicles, automotive electronic system design in compact spaces brings increasing challenges. Automotive designers require memory solutions providing high reliability, security, high density, and fast response in code storage.

GigaDevice’s automotive flash lineup offers 2Mb to 4Gb density, 400MB/s data throughput, RPMC security functionality, ECC algorithm and CRC checksum features, and 100,000 P/E times with 20 years of data retention in compact packages.

GigaDevice, as a fabless semiconductor company, offers enhanced flexibility to Tier-1 OEMs and automobile manufacturers as they develop electric vehicles as a critical future growth path. GigaDevice provides best-of-class supply chain management to global automotive design centers that depend on support across all regions.

GigaDevice has been engaged in the automotive segment since 2015. The company’s GD25/55 SPI NOR and GD5F SPI NAND flash series achieved AEC-Q100 certification in 2019 and 2022, respectively.