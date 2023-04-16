GSM officially launches Vietnam’s first pure electric taxi firm

Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM) officially began operating the first pure electric taxi service in Vietnam: Green SM Taxi. Green SM Taxi will first operate in Hanoi, followed by a nationwide expansion to at least five provinces and cities this year, in line with the company’s strategic plan.





As of 14 April 2023, customers can book Green SM taxi services via the nationwide hotline just like traditional taxi services, or through the Green SM Taxi application, available on App Store and Google Play. Riders can also hail cars at all Vincom shopping malls, public spaces around the city, or on the roads. In May 2023, Green SM Taxi can be booked through BeVinFast service on the Be application.

Green SM Taxi provides customers with two service options: GreenCar – a standard taxi service, and LuxuryCar – a premium taxi experience. GreenCar will roll out with the VinFast VF e34 in the company’s signature Cyan blue color, while LuxuryCar will use the VinFast VF 8 in their original colors.

Initially, SM Green Taxi will start operation with 500 VF e34s and 100 VF 8s in Hanoi. Shortly, the company will add the VinFast VF 5 Plus model to the GreenCar fleet. According to actual customer demands, the company will increase the number of cars in both service segments.

The starting price for the first 1 km of the GreenCar service is 20,000 VND (US$0.85). For the next 24 km, the fare for the VF 5 Plus is 14,000 VND/km (US$0.60), and the VF e34 is 15,500 VND/km (US$0.66). From the 26th km onwards, the fare will be 12,000 VND/km (US$0;51) for the VF 5 Plus and 12,500 VND/km (US$0.53) for the VF e34. The price for LuxuryCar service is fixed at 21,000 VND/km (US$0.90)for the entire journey.