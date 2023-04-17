Battery-electric Jeep Avenger debuts in Europe

Stellantis’s Jeep brand is introducing the battery-electric Jeep Avenger (earlier post) in Europe. This introduction marks the beginning of the next phase of the electrification of the Jeep brand—the BEV wave—that will see four fully-electric vehicles hit the market by 2025. By the end of 2030, the Jeep brand’s European sales will be 100% pure electric.





Jeep Avenger was unveiled at the 2022 Paris Motor Show in October; 20,000 units have been sold since the opening of orders for the 1st Edition on 1 Dec 2022 and then the full lineup on 11 Jan 2023.

The new Avenger is the first front-wheel drive Jeep vehicle equipped standard with Selec-Terrain and Hill Descent Control, which, together with the 200mm ground clearance, the 20 degrees of approach angle, and 32 degrees of departure angle, make it a vehicle with unexpected off-road capability to the segment and offers maximum protection also in city life—for example when driving up a steep parking ramp.

In order to improve its angles, Avenger adopts the new e-CMP2 modular electric platform, which has been significantly customized with specific tunings to deliver best-in-class Jeep capability with no less than 60% of its components are fully Jeep-dedicated.

Starting from this platform, the front and rear overhangs have been minimized designing completely new crash boxes, which are 30 mm shorter and offer the same energy-absorbing performance.

The vehicle has been raised from ground to maximize clearance with the lowest point as the engine shield, where there are 209 mm at the suspension level and up to 223 mm at the battery plate level. Avenger delivers a turning circle of just 10.5 meters.

Avenger offers energy consumption of 15.4 kWh per 100 km in the WLTP cycle. This result is made possible by the extreme efficiency of the new propulsion system, but also by the extreme lightness of the vehicle—only 1,500 kilograms. This is due to the compactness of the vehicle, but also to its extreme weight efficiency.

To extend the autonomy range, each specific Avenger element has been developed to achieve maximum performance and efficiency. The starting point was the eCMP2 electric platform for which 600 components have been modified.

The all-new electric motor improved range by 5%, the all-new battery gave another 12% benefit, and 5% more was obtained by working on aerodynamics, gear ratio and tires. The heat pump increases the range by up to 10% in extreme hot and cold conditions.

The M3 power unit adopted on Avenger is a second-generation, highly efficient 400-Volt e-motor. It is the first power unit launched by eMotors—the Stellantis 50/50 joint venture with Nidec, and it delivers 115 kiloWatt (corresponding to 156 horsepower) and 260 N·m of maximum torque.

Avenger’s new 54 kWh battery is also produced by Stellantis in the Tychy plant, and it offers top energy density together with an excellent ratio between nominal and usable energy of 51 kWh. The battery pack consists of 17 modules and 102 cells with NMC 811 Lithium-Ion chemistry.

The battery system is very compact and is located under the front and rear seats and the central tunnel, with virtually zero impact on the vehicle. To consider that the battery is twice protected: by high ground clearance and by specific under-body skid plates, whose resistance in case of crash exceeds the requirements of the most stringent regulations.

he standard on-board charger delivers 100 kW in direct current (corresponding to 20 to 80% charge in 24 minutes in fast-charging mode), and 11 kW in alternating current (corresponding to 0 to 100% charge in 5 hours and a half when connected to a public station).

The system has been developed and tested to stand extreme weather: down to minus 30 ˚C on winter roads, and up to plus 40 ˚C in the height of summer. Finally, aerodynamics importantly contributes to efficiency and long range. Thanks to a frontal area of 2.25 square meters only, and a drag coefficient as low as 0.33, Avenger is one of the best cars in its category, in terms of aerodynamic response.

Avenger comes in a four-trim range: Avenger, Longitude, Altitude and Summit.