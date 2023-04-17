XPENG presents next-gen technology architecture SEPA2.0

XPENG unveiled its next-generation end-to-end integrated technology architecture SEPA2.0 (Smart Electric Platform Architecture), which sets the foundation for future production models. SEPA2.0 brings a series of more advanced architectural solutions, from XPENG’s in-house development autonomous driving software to vehicle engineering.

XPENG says that SEPA2.0 will shorten future models’ R&D cycle by 20%, significantly optimizing R&D efficiency. 80% of architectural components will be compatible with new models, enabling XPENG to meet diverse customer needs at optimized costs.

SEPA2.0 is adaptable and flexible with multiple vehicle platforms for wheelbases between 1,800mm and 3,200mm and scalable to support a variety of vehicle types, including sedan, coupe, hatchback, wagon, SUV, MPV and pickup truck. On 18 April, the first new production model built on SEPA2.0—the XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV—will debut at Auto Shanghai 2023.

Among the features of SEPA2.0 are:

XNGP Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). XPENG’s in-house full-scenario ADAS solution will come as standard on all future XPENG models for the Chinese market. With SEPA2.0 architecture, XNGP’s overall R&D efficiency will increase by 30%, while ADAS software model adaptation costs will reduce by 70%. Backed by China’s largest and only operational autonomous driving supercomputing center, closed-loop data feedback and self-evolving AI system, XNGP will consistently evolve and upgrade its driving assistance skills. It targets takeover frequency less than once per 1000 km in highway scenarios in 2023 and takeover frequency less than once per 100 km in urban scenarios by 2025.

Xmart OS In-car Operating System. Xmart OS leverages a multi-sensor software and hardware platform to augment and transform control and driver-vehicle interaction. Powered by AI, supercomputers and foundation models, Xmart OS can make intelligent decisions to optimize control of cabin functions. The SEPA2.0-based R&D platform lowers Xmart OS software adaptation costs by 85%, shortens voice software R&D cycle by 50% and reduces cost of voice assistant service by 50%, making the industry’s top smart cabin services available to every XPENG owner.

X-EEA Electrical and Electronic Architecture. Consisting of a data technology platform, a whole-car software platform and a hardware architecture platform, X-EEA underpins XPENG’s technology foundation with high performance, superior safety and cloud application integration. It optimizes overall vehicle R&D costs by 50%, shortens software iteration cycles by 30% and increases OTA update speed by 300%.

800 Volt High Voltage Silicon Carbide (SiC) Platform. XPENG’s superfast charging solution enables 800V high voltage charging, increasing battery charging speed by 50% over the previous generation. With a standard 3C cell configuration, the battery can add 130 kilometers of range with a five-minute charge, and can charge even faster at XPENG’s S4 480kW superfast charging facilities, adding 200 km of range with a five-minute charge. When charging via third-party charging stations, it can generate up to 180kW of charging power.

XPower 800 Volt High Voltage Oil-cooled Flat-wire SiC Integrated Electric Drive System. Full-stack and in-house developed, XPower increases the maximum electric drive efficiency to 97.5% and the overall electric drive efficiency to 92%. Each 1% increase in overall electric drive system efficiency, with other conditions unchanged, translates into an estimated 2% increase in EV range. Powerful system integrations deliver industry-leading power-to-weight ratio of 2.5 kW/kg, ensuring less whole-car weight while creating a more spacious and quieter cabin.



X-HP Smart Thermal Management System. X-HP offers an intelligent, systematic energy-efficient solution for temperatures from -30 ˚C to 55 ˚C, ensuring range and charging capacity under all weather conditions. In cold conditions, it increases range by 15%; it improves battery cooling performance by 100%, leading to a 90% increase in charging power.

Front and Rear Integrated Aluminum Die Casting Technology. Enables more uniform fabrication of the car body, bringing more stable control and a better driving performance. It also improves torsional rigidity by 83% compared to a traditional car body, enhancing body safety, while at the same time reducing body weight by 17% versus traditional bodies, further boosting EV range.



CIB (Cell Integrated Body) Technology. Battery pack integrated in the car body optimizes cabin design with added vertical space, increases battery safety and enhances overall driving performance by improving center of gravity. With an 80-ton side collision resistance design and a IP68 waterproof & dustproof design, the CIB battery pack meets the highest safety standards in three main markets: China, North America and Europe.



Chassis Platform: Compatible with multiple types of suspension systems, providing superior mechanical quality and excellent handling performance.

This system will be built out by 2025, including the Zhaoqing Plant, Guangzhou Base and several future projects. All manufacturing facilities will integrate SEPA2.0 through technology upgrades.