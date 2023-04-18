Mercedes-Maybach introduces EQS SUV

Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled the EQS SUV, based on the technology of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV (earlier post) combined with the exclusivity of Maybach.





The new luxury SUV builds on the noise and vibration comfort of the EQS SUV. This includes the encapsulation of the electric drive train at the front and rear, the innovative support frame on the front axle and the drive units that are doubly decoupled via rubber mounts. The special acoustic foams in selected body shell profiles and the ramps in the underbody paneling were also adopted. They reduce the noise of grit being thrown up in the wheel arches.

The more extensive NVH measures (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) in the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV are primarily aimed at the rear. The luggage compartment cover, covered with ARTICO man-made leather, is a transverse bulkhead fixed to the body, like in a saloon. It attaches to the upper edge of the rear seat backrest and seals off the trunk up to the lower edge of the rear window. This causes a very effective noise suppression.

The new Disconnect Unit (DCU) also contributes to this. Depending on the driving situation and the power required, it automatically decouples the electric motor on the front axle to increase the range. At low loads, the DCU switches to 4x2 driving mode. Then the electric motor and the transmission on the front axle stand still.

Furthermore, additional insulation materials and acoustically effective laminated glass panes are used in the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Various wind deflection measures on the panorama roof, such as wind deflectors, covers and seals with improved geometry, ensure a high level of noise comfort despite the large roof opening.





With electrically operated roller blinds on the rear side windows, the rear passengers can decide for themselves how much of the surroundings they want to perceive.

The AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ is standard. To increase the ground clearance, the vehicle level can be raised by up to 35 millimeters. Rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees is also standard. Alternatively, the rear wheels can be turned up to 10 degrees. This enables a turning circle of 11.0 instead of 11.9 meters, which corresponds to that of many compact models.

In addition to the DYNAMIC SELECT driving programs ECO, SPORT, OFFROAD and INDIVIDUAL, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has the special MAYBACH drive program. It replaces the classic COMFORT program and is designed entirely for maximum driving comfort for the rear passengers. It ensures that there are only minimal body movements under the rear seats. An oscillation node is located there, so that the amplitudes are at their lowest. The MAYBACH driving program is the standard setting.