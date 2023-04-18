Magna to engineer and produce new off-road EV for INEOS Automotive in 2026

Magna has been awarded a contract to manufacture an all-new INEOS Automotive electric off-road vehicle, expected to start production in Graz, Austria in 2026. In addition to manufacturing, Magna will also be responsible for the engineering of the complete vehicle.

Smaller than the INEOS Grenadier, this all-new battery electric model will deliver world-class off-road capability, without compromising on-road comfort or performance, INEOS said. Part of the development process for this new 4X4 will include a rigorous testing program on Austria’s Schöckl mountain, which is close to Magna's complete vehicle assembly facility.





Magna Graz facility in Graz, Austria

This new electric vehicle adds nicely to our line-up in Austria and showcases our flexibility in producing a range of vehicles from ICE-based to fully electric. —Roland Prettner, Interim President, Magna Complete Vehicles

Magna started working with INEOS Automotive in 2018 on complete vehicle engineering services ahead of the launch of the company’s first 4X4, the Grenadier.





INEOS Grenadier is available as a two-seat and a five-seat Utility Wagon, and a five-seat Station Wagon.

Magna has provided complete vehicle services to global automakers for decades. The company has produced more than four million vehicles including different models for both traditional automakers and new entrants from its facilities in Graz, Austria, and Zhenjiang, China (a joint venture with BJEV).