Toyota unveils 2 New bZ series EV models at Auto Shanghai

Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled two BEV concept models, the bZ Sport Crossover Concept and bZ FlexSpace Concept, at Auto Shanghai. The concept models are being developed as part of the Toyota bZ series, a brand dedicated to BEVs. They will be launched in the Chinese market in 2024 as two models out of the ten BEV models that Toyota plans to release by 2026.





The bZ Sport Crossover Concept is a crossover-type BEV with active and distinctive styling being jointly developed by Toyota; BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (BTET), a joint venture established by Toyota and BYD—; FAW Toyota Motor; and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China). It is planned to be produced and sold by FAW Toyota Motor.

In addition to its active, iconic styling, it has been designed with functions to provide a personal space for Generation Z. The bZ Sport Crossover Concept is also being developed so that its functions will continue to evolve after purchase, including intelligent features such as driver assistance and automatic parking, so that owners can continuously enjoy a most up-to-date car with all five senses.

The bZ FlexSpace Concept is a family-oriented SUV-type BEV with a focus on utility. It is being jointly developed by Toyota; Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC); GAC Toyota Motor; and TMEC, and is planned to be produced and sold by GAC Toyota Motor.

The bZ FlexSpace Concept offers a large cabin space, ease of use, advanced safety, a reliable cruising range, as well as various intelligent functions. Development is ongoing to create a car that is suited for families, friends, and couples.