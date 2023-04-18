Volta Trucks starts series production of the all-electric Volta Zero at Steyr Automotive

Volta Trucks has started series production of the 16-tonne all-electric Volta Zero at Steyr Automotive, the company’s partner in contract manufacturing, in Steyr, Austria.





Following the Design Verification and Production Validation prototypes started in 2022, the first series production customer-specification vehicles have now entered the production line. The initial batch of vehicles will be used for the Volta Zero Driving Experience Program.

This test drive program, where customers will be loaned a truck for an extended period, will allow fleet operators to understand how the production-specification all-electric medium-duty truck will integrate into their operations.

Following the start of production, the trucks produced will undergo quality assurance and testing, with the first trucks ordered by customers expected to be dispatched in Q3, 2023.

Following an extensive tender process, Steyr Automotive was appointed in August 2021 based on its extensive experience in commercial vehicle manufacturing, existing manufacturing facilities, and consequent speed to market. Steyr Automotive offers Volta Trucks more than 100 years of manufacturing experience building commercial vehicles.

Steyr Automotive has reserved a capacity of up to 14,000 vehicles per year for Volta Trucks from their total available production. Volta Trucks will ramp up production volumes over the coming years to maximise this opportunity and during this time.