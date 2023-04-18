Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Chevron / Toyota road trip demonstrates renewable gasoline blend
Magna to engineer and produce new off-road EV for INEOS Automotive in 2026

Volta Trucks starts series production of the all-electric Volta Zero at Steyr Automotive

18 April 2023

Volta Trucks has started series production of the 16-tonne all-electric Volta Zero at Steyr Automotive, the company’s partner in contract manufacturing, in Steyr, Austria.

Volta

Following the Design Verification and Production Validation prototypes started in 2022, the first series production customer-specification vehicles have now entered the production line. The initial batch of vehicles will be used for the Volta Zero Driving Experience Program.

This test drive program, where customers will be loaned a truck for an extended period, will allow fleet operators to understand how the production-specification all-electric medium-duty truck will integrate into their operations.

Following the start of production, the trucks produced will undergo quality assurance and testing, with the first trucks ordered by customers expected to be dispatched in Q3, 2023.

Following an extensive tender process, Steyr Automotive was appointed in August 2021 based on its extensive experience in commercial vehicle manufacturing, existing manufacturing facilities, and consequent speed to market. Steyr Automotive offers Volta Trucks more than 100 years of manufacturing experience building commercial vehicles.

Steyr Automotive has reserved a capacity of up to 14,000 vehicles per year for Volta Trucks from their total available production. Volta Trucks will ramp up production volumes over the coming years to maximise this opportunity and during this time.

Posted on 18 April 2023 in Electric (Battery), Manufacturing | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)