Hyundai CRADLE and itselectric partner to deploy curbside chargers for EVs in New York City

itselectric, a Brooklyn-based electric vehicle curbside charging company, announced a strategic partnership with Hyundai CRADLE and New York City Economic Development Corporation to demonstrate curbside EV charging specifically built for cities. The EV chargers will be the first compact, durable, and user-friendly charge post featuring a fully detachable charging cord in North America. This will be itselectric’s first pilot.

itselectric is the only charging network that offers revenue sharing for residential property owners. This model enables property owners to be part of the EV transition through positive incentives that will help make this solution easier to adopt in markets around the country. The pilot program will be itselectric’s largest public demonstration of its charging network, which is designed to help cities meet their carbon reduction targets and reduce capital expenditure by completely avoiding the infrastructure upgrades normally needed to support on-street charging.

The pilot is a result of itselectric being named as a finalist in Hyundai CRADLE’s EV Open Innovation Challenge. Finalists were selected based on their potential to expand market access to electric vehicles and improve customer charging experiences using innovative technology and business models as evaluated by Hyundai CRADLE with support from Hyundai Motor North America.





itselectric’s curbside charger with fully detachable charging cord MVP.

This initial limited pilot program will see six charging posts deployed across two locations: The Brooklyn Army Terminal and Steiner Studios starting in spring 2023. For two months, all six charging posts will be user-tested by publicly recruited EV drivers local to the area, allowing drivers to validate and inform a for-market product. All six posts will remain operational for an additional four months following the initial pilot.

Hyundai CRADLE works globally as an open innovation hub for Hyundai Motor Group, partnering with and investing in startups to accelerate the development of advanced automotive technologies. CRADLE collaborates with universities, investment companies, venture capitalists, and numerous research groups.