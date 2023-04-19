Iveco Group inaugurates its new zero- and low-emission bus plant in Foggia

IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourism bus brand of Iveco Group N.V., inaugurated its new Foggia plant dedicated to the production of zero- and low-emission buses. The production volume of the plant will be 1,000 vehicles per year: high-tech buses with zero-emission propulsion (battery-electric and hydrogen-electric) and low-emission propulsion (methane/biomethane, traditional fuels and biofuels).

The plant emits zero net CO 2 emissions; 100% of its energy comes from renewable sources, including more than 1,000 photovoltaic panels that produce 640 MWh per year. The entire project focuses on reducing energy consumption and recycling, making use of high-performance construction materials, Intelligent LED lighting and rainwater reuse.

Iveco Group is already present in Foggia with its FPT Industrial plant for the production of industrial engines and 1,600 employees, which make this one the largest industrial establishments in Puglia. The investment in the new plant of approximately €40 million—that will be partially offset by funds from the PNRR, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan—is strategic and puts two pillars of the PNRR into practice: “Green revolution and ecological transition” and “Infrastructure for sustainable mobility”.

The inauguration of the new plant comes just eight months after the first stone was laid and less than a year after IVECO BUS announced its intention to return to producing buses in Italy.

Through this "Sustainable Enhancement of the Italian Bus Supply Chain" project, IVECO BUS is contributing to the energy and ecological transition process for public transport in Italy. In addition to Foggia, the project involves other Iveco Group sites and Italian suppliers: the Research and Development activity related to zero-emission propulsions and battery production is being conducted at the Turin site of FPT Industrial—the Group’s powertrain technology brand—and the completion of the bus production that will take place in the new Foggia plant will utilize components (from seats to information technology systems) provided by the Italian supply chain.