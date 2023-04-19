Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy expand strategic partnership to focus on PEM fuel cells; conclude tech transfer for DMFCs

Johnson Matthey (JM) has extended its partnership with SFC Energy to include a commitment from JM to develop and supply proton exchange membrane (PEM) components to support SFC Energy’s growth in hydrogen fuel cells.

SFC Energy AG is a provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 60,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC is expanding its offering of higher power hydrogen fuel cells for stationary markets.

The long-term collaboration between SFC and JM has to date centered around the supply of components for SFC’s direct methanol fuel cell systems (DMFC). Now, SFC and JM have entered into a technology transfer agreement, contractually agreeing that SFC Energy will acquire Johnson Matthey’s assets and technology for the production of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs) for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFCs) at SFC’s new development and production site near Swindon, UK. Thus, SFC Energy expands its core competencies by adding DMFC membrane technology and will be able to produce the essential fuel cell components itself in the future.

In this way, SFC Energy secures a stable supply chain and significantly increases the value-added share for methanol fuel cells by integrating component production. SFC Energy will thus also take over the upcoming developments of the DMFC MEA to make processes more efficient and to implement material savings and cost efficiencies. SFC Energy plans to start series production in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In addition, both companies have entered into a long-term supply agreement in which JM commits to supply catalysts for DMFC fuel cells to SFC Energy for at least five years. In this way, SFC Energy creates price stability and secures its high-quality standards over a long-term period.

This agreement allows JM to focus on its strategic hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzer business, and SFC to secure the supply chain for this important part of their business.

Looking to the future, JM and SFC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) detailing their intention to work together in the field of hydrogen fuel cells for stationary applications, where PEM components will be developed under a joint development agreement (JDA) with the intent that JM supplies these components for at least 5 years.

The evolution of our partnership with SFC Energy to focus on PEM components demonstrates how our technology, manufacturing capabilities, and expertise make us ideal long-term partners for our customers. It is an important step in the implementation of our strategy. —Mark Wilson, Chief Executive of Hydrogen Technologies at Johnson Matthey

Hydrogen fuel cell-powered generators are an ultra-low carbon intensity alternative to those powered by fossil fuels. They provide the same advantages as diesel-powered generators in terms of fast start-up times and can deliver a wide range of power requirements but have zero emissions. SFC has been successfully focusing on the back-up and off-grid power market for industrial, public security, and private customers.