CATL launches “condensed battery” with an energy density of up to 500 Wh/kg for aircraft; automotive version this year

At Auto Shanghai, Chinese battery giant CATL launched what it calls a “condensed battery”—a type of semi-solid state cell with an energy density of up to 500 Wh/kg. CATL says the cell can achieve high energy density and high level of safety at the same time, opening up a new electrification scenario for passenger aircraft. CATL also says it can achieve mass production of condensed battery in a short period of time.





CATL said that to support the ultra-high energy density materials in the battery, the condensed battery leverages highly conductive “biomimetic condensed state electrolytes” to construct a micron-level self-adaptive net structure that can improve the conductive performance of the cells and in turn the efficiency of lithium-ion transporting while boosting stability of the microstructure.

The condensed battery integrates a range of innovative technologies, including the unspecified ultra-high energy density cathode materials, innovative anode materials, separators, and manufacturing processes, offering excellent charge and discharge performance as well as good safety performance.

The launch of this technology breaks the limits that have long restricted the development of the battery sector and will open up a new scenario of electrification centering on high level of safety and light weight, CATL said.

At present, CATL is cooperating with partners in the development of electric passenger aircraft and practicing aviation-level standards and testing in accordance with aviation-grade safety and quality requirements.

CATL said it will also launch the automotive-grade version of condensed batteries, which are expected to be put into mass production within this year.

Currently CATL has an extensive technology roadmap for batteries, and has developed the capability to turn fundamental research to industrial application, and then to large-scale commercial applications. For example, in 2021, CATL rolled out the first generation of sodium-ion battery with an energy density of 160 Wh/kg. These will now be used by Chery Automobile, as announced at the exhibition.

In 2022, CATL unveiled the Qilin battery with the highest integration efficiency in the world, and it has started mass production this March. These have been used on multiple high-end BEVs such as ZEEKR, AITO and Li Auto.

CATL said that the launch of condensed batteries will usher in an era of universal electrification of sea, land and air transportation, open up more possibilities of the development of the industry, and promote the achieving of the global carbon neutrality goals at an earlier date.