E-magy raises €20.5M to scale high-energy nanoporous silicon anode material
20 April 2023
Dutch advanced materials company E-magy has raised €20.5 million in new funding. Hydro, impact investor Invest-NL and venture capital firm Rubio have invested in E-magy alongside existing impact investors SHIFT Invest and PDENH. The funds will be used to prepare for industrial-scale production of the company’s nano-porous silicon material.
Silicon has long been recognized as a promising alternative to graphite for anode material, given its wide availability and increased capacity, which is ten times that of graphite. However, silicon-dominant batteries typically swell and break when charged and discharged, frustrating battery manufacturers.
E-magy has created a silicon material with a nanoscale porous structure, which prevents batteries from swelling and breaking completely by containing the swelling within the nanopores. This silicon-dominant anode material delivers 40% higher energy density and enables faster charging than existing graphite solutions, the company says.
Furthermore, the company’s technology is easily scalable because it uses low-cost metallurgical-grade silicon that is abundantly available and environmentally benign. E-magy’s silicon is also compatible with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing processes and installed factory equipment, making it a low-risk and easy-to-adopt solution, the company says.
These funds will help us transition from our current pilot facility to a higher capacity, next-generation production line, ensuring we have the necessary capacity to meet growing market demand for higher energy density batteries. We’ll also be able to grow our engineering team, bringing in more battery scientists and application engineers to support our customers in achieving the best results with our advanced materials.—Casper Peeters, CEO of E-magy
