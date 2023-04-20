E-magy raises €20.5M to scale high-energy nanoporous silicon anode material

Dutch advanced materials company E-magy has raised €20.5 million in new funding. Hydro, impact investor Invest-NL and venture capital firm Rubio have invested in E-magy alongside existing impact investors SHIFT Invest and PDENH. The funds will be used to prepare for industrial-scale production of the company’s nano-porous silicon material.

Silicon has long been recognized as a promising alternative to graphite for anode material, given its wide availability and increased capacity, which is ten times that of graphite. However, silicon-dominant batteries typically swell and break when charged and discharged, frustrating battery manufacturers.

E-magy has created a silicon material with a nanoscale porous structure, which prevents batteries from swelling and breaking completely by containing the swelling within the nanopores. This silicon-dominant anode material delivers 40% higher energy density and enables faster charging than existing graphite solutions, the company says.

Furthermore, the company’s technology is easily scalable because it uses low-cost metallurgical-grade silicon that is abundantly available and environmentally benign. E-magy’s silicon is also compatible with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing processes and installed factory equipment, making it a low-risk and easy-to-adopt solution, the company says.