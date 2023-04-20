Scania and Northvolt unveil green battery capable of powering heavy trucks for 1.5M km

Scania and Northvolt unveiled a jointly developed battery cell for heavy electric vehicles. In validation tests, the lithium-ion cell has demonstrated an outstanding lifetime resulting in the capacity to power trucks for 1.5 million kilometers—equivalent to the truck’s whole lifetime.





The prismatic cell has a capacity of 157 Ah and a nominal voltage of 3.6 V. ?Produced with fossil-free electricity in northern Sweden, the cell’s carbon footprint is approximately one-third that of a comparative industry reference.

In 2017, Scania and Northvolt joined forces to develop and commercialize a world-leading battery cell for heavy commercial vehicles. Now the partnership and its close collaboration have come to fruition as the cell is being produced at Northvolt Ett gigafactory in northern Sweden. In addition, later this year, Scania will inaugurate a new battery factory in Södertälje, Sweden, where battery cells will be assembled into battery packs for the start of production of heavy-duty electric trucks.

As part of the company’s commitment to establishing a supply of sustainable cells, Northvolt Ett is powered by 100% fossil-free electricity generated by hydro power and wind power. Due to the fossil-free energy and integration of additional sustainable production features at Northvolt Ett, the estimated carbon footprint of the cell at full serial production is approximately one-third that of a comparative industry reference cell (IVL 2019 lithium-ion NMC 111 cell).