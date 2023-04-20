Sakuu collaborates with Livent on application of LIOVIX printable lithium formulation for next-generation printed batteries

Sakuu Corporation, an additive manufacturing and solid-state battery technology company, announced promising results from its ongoing testing of a novel printable lithium formulation from Livent for use in Sakuu’s 3D printed batteries. Sakuu is collaborating with Livent Corporation under an existing joint development agreement (JDA) for the use of Livent’s proprietary LIOVIX printable lithium formulation in Sakuu’s battery 3D printing process.

LIOVIX is a unique printable formulation of lithium metal and other specialty materials that can improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries. The LIOVIX platform includes applications for pre-lithiation and lithium metal anode manufacturing.

In February, Sakuu announced consistent and successful 3D printing of fully functional high-performance patterned batteries. (Earlier post.) These printed cells used Livent’s LIOVIX printable lithium formulation in the anode, which enhanced the unique patterning capabilities of Sakuu’s proprietary 3D printing process.

Sakuu achieved several notable accomplishments in this period, including the first fully functional 3D printed lithium-metal battery, the first 3D printed patterned lithium-metal anode, and the first 3D printed lithium-metal battery in a custom form factor shape.

Sakuu’s disruptive Kavian platform is engineered for companies to manufacture next-generation batteries, including solid-state chemistries, for commercial-scale production. Additionally, Sakuu's battery technology can be licensed for use in today’s manufacturing equipment, or with the Kavian manufacturing platform.