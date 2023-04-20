WAE introduces Elysia battery intelligence software

Technology and engineering services company WAE Technologies (WAE) launched Elysia, its mass-market Battery Intelligence software offering designed to unlock significant improvements in the life, safety, usable energy, power, and rapid charging times of any battery system.

Elysia features state-of-the-art embedded and cloud-based products which together provide customers—including global automotive OEMs, fleet operators and battery asset financiers—with not only unprecedented access to battery insights, but the ability to manage, optimize and enhance performance across the battery’s entire lifecycle, both in the vehicle and in second-life applications such as stationary grid storage.

Furthermore, the improved insight and control provided by Elysia, reduces an OEM’s need to oversize or overengineer battery systems, enabling them to be lighter, cheaper and more sustainable.

The core offering is based around two key products:

Elysia Embedded is a suite of battery management algorithms, which run locally on the Battery Management System (BMS)—for example directly on an EV’s battery or on a stationary energy storage system. Its BMS algorithms help OEMs to increase vehicle range, enable faster charging, and maximise battery power, enabling them to stay ahead of the competition delivering the best possible performance to customers, without compromising safety or battery life. Whereas conventional battery management systems traditionally require extensive data from testing and limits specified by cell suppliers to build software that controls how the battery is used, Elysia Embedded’s algorithms offers customers the ability to unleash untapped potential through intelligent physics-informed models. While this approach has formed an integral part of WAE’s motorsport capability, these algorithms have been designed to run on standard low-cost chips as typically found in mass-market battery management systems. In applications to date, this has shown the ability to bring up to a 30% increase in battery life and 10% potential increase in battery range, while also enabling dramatically reduced fast charge times and higher peak power output when compared to traditional battery management algorithms.

Elysia Cloud Platform is a cloud-based system which uses proprietary digital twin technology. It helps OEMs, fleet owners and battery asset financiers turn data into actionable insights, designed to enable these customers to forecast and extend battery life, enhance safety, and protect warranty and residual values. By providing a complete picture of the battery’s state of health, it brings much-needed transparency, while enabling accurate verification of degradation and in-life fault-finding.

WAE can trace its foundations back to 2010 when Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited began diversifying its operations; a division which later became Williams Advanced Engineering. WAE has grown from an embryonic business in 2010 to a company which employs more than 600 people engaged in leading-edge and transformative technologies for a growing list of Tier 1 clients. Following the acquisition by Fortescue, which completed in March 2022, WAE will continue to service its existing customers and commercialize new technology opportunities, in addition to playing a key role in supporting Fortescue’s decarbonization strategy.