Rebus Regionalbus orders 52 hydrogen buses from Solaris

Güstrow-based carrier Rebus Regionalbus Rostock in Germany has ordered 52 Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses, including five articulated models. This is so far Solaris’ largest single order for vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cell. The contract is to be completed by the end of 2024.





According to the regional government, public transportation in Rostock County is to be based on hydrogen mobility in the coming years. (Rostocker Wasserstoff­initiative) Güstrow, a town in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany, is capital of the Rostock district; Rostock itself is a district-free city and regiopolis.

Rebus Regionalbus is responsible for operating public transportation in the Rostock region. Solaris will deliver a total of 52 hydrogen buses, 47 of which are 12-meter vehicles and five are articulated models.

The 12-meter buses will feature 70 kW fuel cell systems; the articulated 18-meter buses will have 100 kW units. The hydrogen Solaris buses will be equipped with a Solaris High Power traction battery, the task of which will be to support the fuel cell in moments of peak power demand. The driving unit of the vehicles will be an electric central motor with a power of (respectively) 160 and 240 kW. The ordered Urbino hydrogen will also be equipped with a heat pump.

Along with the new buses, two hydrogen refueling stations will be built at two depots in Güstrow and Bad Doberan. The carrier’s goal is to operate local public transportation based on hydrogen technology.

Solaris has already delivered more than 100 hydrogen Urbino units to transport operators from Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Poland. A further 100 hydrogen units are in the production process. The articulated version of Solaris hydrogen bus is the latest model in Solaris’ portfolio. The Urbino 18 hydrogen had its launch in September 2022.