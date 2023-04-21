Stellantis finalizing eFuel testing on 28 engine families to support decarbonization of ICE fleet on the road

Image of Stellantis logo While committed to 100% battery electric passenger car sales in Europe by 2030, Stellantis is testing the usability of eFuels on European vehicles produced since 2014 (Euro 6) to reinforce carbon emission reductions 28 engine families are being tested to make them eFuels friendly, which can provide an up to 90% reduction in CO2 emissions Solution could be applied on up to 28 million Stellantis vehicles with the potential to reduce up to 400 million tons of CO2 in Europe from 2025 to 2050 Stellantis targets ambitious goal of achieving carbon net zero by 2038 as outlined in Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

Stellantis is finalizing testing of eFuels on 28 engine families to help accelerate the carbon emissions reduction potential of the 28 million Stellantis internal combustion engines (ICE) built since 2014 (Euro 6) in Europe, while remaining committed to selling only BEV passenger cars in the region by the end of the decade.

As part of the toolbox available to reduce carbon emissions and fight against climate change, eFuel is a drop-in replacement synthetic fuel made from captured atmospheric CO 2 and renewable energy.

The broad adoption of eFuels would offer customers with existing ICE vehicles an easy and affordable option to decarbonize their vehicles without needing to replace their vehicle, upgrade the engine fuel system or await a new infrastructure network.

We are doubling down on our fight against global warming by testing carbon-neutral fuel as a complementary solution to our holistic decarbonization approach. While we remain steadfast in executing our aggressive electrification strategy, we must also find smart alternatives to address the CO2 emissions for the 1.3 billion existing ICE cars. By working to make sure our Stellantis engines are eFuels-friendly, we are aiming at giving our customers another tool in the fight against global warming and one that can have an almost immediate impact. It is also another action we are taking that is well aligned with our commitment to be carbon neutral by 2038. —Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares

Stellantis is testing and validating 28 engine families built from 2014 to 2029 for both gasoline and diesel engines. The comprehensive validation protocol includes tests on tailpipe emissions, startability, engine power, reliability endurance, oil dilution, fuel tank, fuel lines and filters, to name a few. The use of eFuel in the up to 28 million vehicles in the Stellantis fleet has the potential to reduce up to 400 million tons of CO 2 emissions in Europe from 2025 through 2050.

The production of eFuel is an opportunity to reimagine energy sovereignty by redefining the energy sourcing map based on the availability of wind belts and sun belts, not on current fossil fuel extraction locations, the company said.

Stellantis is investing more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software to deliver battery electric vehicles that meet customer demands. The company also studies complementary solutions to continue CO 2 emission reduction efforts to meet its commitment to offer clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions for society at large.

The Company’s long-term strategic plan Dare Forward 2030 is led by deep emission cuts to slash CO 2 in half by 2030, benchmarking 2021 metrics, and achieve carbon net zero by 2038 with single digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions.

Core targets for Dare Forward 2030 also include 100% of passenger car sales in Europe and 50% of passenger car and light-duty truck sales in the United States to be BEVs by the end of the decade; the ambition of doubling Net Revenues by 2030 (versus 2021) and sustaining double-digit Adjusted Operating Income margins throughout the decade; and the aim to become number one in customer satisfaction for products and services in every market by 2030.