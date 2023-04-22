GMC debuts 3X trim for HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV, announces driving range estimates

GMC released new specifications for the 2023 HUMMER EV Pickup and the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV, including the 3X trim for both models of the supertruck.





The 2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup brings with it the continuation of the all-inclusive Edition 1 trim and the debut of the 3X trim, which will offer customers more choice to customize their truck.

The 3X trim will come standard with 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires that offer a sportier, more on-road-oriented driving dynamic. In this configuration, customers can expect a GM-estimated driving range of up to 355 miles on a full charge.

The 3X trim will also offer the Extreme Off-Road Package, which includes additional underbody cameras, additional skid plates and rocker protection with built-in assist steps, as well as 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires. This configuration will offer a GM-estimated driving range of up to 329 miles on a full charge, the same as the Edition 1 Pickup.

2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup Specs – Edition 1 and 3X trims

Trim 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Pickup 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 3X Pickup (with Extreme Off-Road Package) 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 3X Pickup (with standard 22-inch wheels) GM-est. horsepower 1,000 1,000 1,000 GM-est. torque (lb.-ft.) 11,500 11,500 11,500 Motors 3 motors - 1 front, 2 rear 3 motors - 1 front, 2 rear 3 motors - 1 front, 2 rear EPA-estimated electric range on a full charge 329 329 355 Towing (lbs.) 7,500 7,500 7,500

The 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 and 3X SUV debuts with two unique versions for customers: on-road and off-road. The GMC HUMMER EV SUV on-road version features 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires as standard and offers a sportier, more urban focused look and feel for both Edition 1 and 3X trims. This configuration will offer an EPA-estimated electric range of up to 314 miles on a full charge.

The HUMMER EV SUV with the available Extreme Off-Road package features 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires, which includes additional underbody cameras5, additional skid plates and underbody protection, and rocker protection with built-in assist steps. This configuration will offer an EPA-estimated electric range of up to 298 miles on a full charge.

2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV Specs – Edition 1 and 3X trims

Trim 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 SUV (with Extreme Off-Road Package) 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 SUV (with standard 22-inch wheels) 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 3X SUV (with Extreme Off-Road Package) 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 3X SUV (with standard 22-inch wheels) GM-est. horsepower 830 830 830 830 GM-est. torque (lb.-ft.) 11,500 11,500 11,500 11,500 Motors 3 motors - 1 front, 2 rear 3 motors - 1 front, 2 rear 3 motors - 1 front, 2 rear 3 motors - 1 front, 2 rear EPA-estimated electric range on a full charge 298 314 298 314 Towing (lbs.) 7,500 7,500 7,500 7,500

The 2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV are built at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center—a nearly 40-year-old facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2-billion investment devoted to EV production. Factory ZERO will also build the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 110.

Reservations are currently full for the HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV.