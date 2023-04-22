StoreDot and VinES partner to accelerate the development of extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries

StoreDot, developer of extreme fast charging high energy battery solution for electric vehicles, has concluded a joint development agreement (JDA) with VinES, a member company of Vingroup, the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam. The agreement follows the already announced strategic investment of VinFast into StoreDot (Series D, January 2022).

The JDA marks a new milestone in the cell technology development between both companies and helps them prepare to introduce XFC battery solutions for the green mobility market, including in VinFast’s smart electric vehicles.

The agreement will see the companies jointly research, develop and offer extreme fast charge (XFC) battery cells in different form-factors, in preparation for XFC battery mass production and supply. StoreDot will license and share its proprietary XFC technology whereas VinES will provide and contribute its know-how and experience with multiple form factor development, manufacturing, validation and global supply chain network.

The first generation of this XFC battery cell is expected to be commercially available in 2025 and immediately adopted by VinFast vehicles.

Last year, StoreDot revealed its ‘100inX’ strategic technology roadmap. This featured 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles (or 160 km) per minute of charging—three generations of StoreDot technologies of silicon-dominant XFC, semi-solid state and post-lithium architecture. The roadmap reaffirms that the timings for these will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032.