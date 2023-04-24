Volkswagen Group delivers 42% more all-electric vehicles in the first quarter

Volkswagen Group deliveries of all-electric vehicles (BEVs) rose by 42% in Q1 2023 compared to the prior-year period, which was hit harder by supply chain issues. A total of 141,000 BEVs were handed over to customers, up from 99,200 in the first quarter of 2022.

BEVs made up 6.9% of total deliveries in this period, compared with 5.2% in the first three months of the previous year. Europe was the biggest growth driver here with an increase of 68% to 98,300 vehicles. The BEV order backlog in Western Europe remains high at more than 260,000 vehicles.

Around 70% of the Group’s BEV deliveries went to its home region of Europe. China was the Group’s second-largest BEV market with deliveries of 21,500 vehicles (global share: 15%). In the United States, 15,700 BEVs were delivered (global share: 11%), almost twice as many as in the prior-year period.

By the end of March, the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand delivered 70,000 vehicles, around half of all the Group’s BEVs. This was followed by Audi with 34,600 vehicles (Group share: 25%), ŠKODA with 12,400 vehicles (Group share: 9%), SEAT/CUPRA with 9,200 vehicles (Group share: 6%), Porsche with 9,200 vehicles (Group share: 6%) and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with 5,500 vehicles (Group share: 4 %).

The most successful BEV models in the first quarter of 2023 were: