ZeroAvia and Absolut Hydrogen partner to develop liquid hydrogen refueling infrastructure for aircraft operations

24 April 2023

ZeroAvia and Absolut Hydrogen will jointly explore liquid hydrogen (LH2) production, storage and refueling at airports. The partners will work together to build and demonstrate liquefaction and liquid hydrogen storage in an airport context and ultimately explore the technology developments, concept of operations, safety procedures and standards for larger-scale deployment to deliver liquid hydrogen to aircraft.

Grenoble-based Absolut Hydrogen, a subsidiary of Groupe Absolut, is a developer of LH2 systems for heavy-duty mobility for aeronautical, maritime and land applications, building upon Groupe Absolut’s expertise and deep industry knowledge in complex cryogenic systems. Absolut Hydrogen is offering a full LH2 product range with an entry small-scale hydrogen liquefaction system (< 50 kg/day), a 100 kg/day Turbo-Brayton based H2 liquefier and a 1T/day liquefier based on the same technology.

While ZeroAvia’s first certified powertrains for up to 19-seat aircraft will be powered by gaseous hydrogen, ZA2000—a 2–5.4 MW modular powertrain for 40–80 seat aircraft, targeting entry-in-service in 2027—will require liquid hydrogen. This will improve the volumetric energy density of the fuel, enabling support for larger aircraft, flying more passengers, on longer typical routes.

The move further cements ZeroAvia’s advantage at developing solutions for large regional turboprops and beyond, following the recent announcement of its high temperature fuel cell technology promising the necessary power for larger aircraft. (Earlier post.)

Comments

Davemart

Some commentators such as Gryf have concerns about the practicality of hydrogen in airports and aboard planes, so it will be interesting to see how this develops, and whether they hit any gliches.

Posted by: Davemart | 24 April 2023 at 12:48 AM

