Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Caterpillar to supply zero-exhaust emission fleet to graphite miner NMG; offtake agreement for anode material
Proman Stena Bulk successfully completes US Gulf Coast’s first barge-to-ship methanol bunkering

Manufacture of world’s largest methanol engine moves HHI-EMD past 200 million bhp milestone for low-speed, two-stroke engines

25 April 2023

At a ceremony in South Korea in March, HHI-EMD—a MAN Energy Solutions two-stroke licensee—marked the manufacture of the world’s largest methanol-powered two-stroke engine, a MAN B&W G95ME-LGIM type. Simultaneously, the engine’s manufacture pushed the company past the 200 million brake-horsepower milestone for low-speed, two-stroke engines.

Img-3009_thumbnail

With its 95 cm cylinder bore-size, this is the world’s largest methanol engine. And maybe most importantly, when this engine is in operation it will save 130,000 tons of CO2 annually when operating on carbon-neutral methanol. We have a great responsibility for the future to develop and produce environmentally-friendly engines and ships. We are really proud of helping Hyundai on this important journey and hope to celebrate many new milestones together in the future.

—Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions.

Foldager noted that Hyundai was the first engine manufacturer to reach the 200 million bhp mark.

MAN Energy Solutions developed the ME-LGIM dual-fuel engine for operation on methanol, as well as conventional fuel. The engine is based on the company’s proven ME-series, with its approximately 8,500 engines in service, and works according to the diesel principle.

Me-lgim

Methanol components and pipes on each cylinder. Source: MAN Energy Solutions

When operating on green methanol, the engine offers carbon-neutral propulsion for large merchant-marine vessels. Currently more than 100 ME-LGIM engines are on order or in service, more than 50 of which are G95ME-C10.5-LGIM variants.

Methanol carriers have already operated at sea for many years using the engine, and, as such, the ME-LGIM has a proven track record offering great reliability and high fuel-efficiency.

Posted on 25 April 2023 in Engines, Fuels, Market Background, Methanol, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)