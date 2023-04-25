Manufacture of world’s largest methanol engine moves HHI-EMD past 200 million bhp milestone for low-speed, two-stroke engines
At a ceremony in South Korea in March, HHI-EMD—a MAN Energy Solutions two-stroke licensee—marked the manufacture of the world’s largest methanol-powered two-stroke engine, a MAN B&W G95ME-LGIM type. Simultaneously, the engine’s manufacture pushed the company past the 200 million brake-horsepower milestone for low-speed, two-stroke engines.
With its 95 cm cylinder bore-size, this is the world’s largest methanol engine. And maybe most importantly, when this engine is in operation it will save 130,000 tons of CO2 annually when operating on carbon-neutral methanol. We have a great responsibility for the future to develop and produce environmentally-friendly engines and ships. We are really proud of helping Hyundai on this important journey and hope to celebrate many new milestones together in the future.—Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions.
Foldager noted that Hyundai was the first engine manufacturer to reach the 200 million bhp mark.
MAN Energy Solutions developed the ME-LGIM dual-fuel engine for operation on methanol, as well as conventional fuel. The engine is based on the company’s proven ME-series, with its approximately 8,500 engines in service, and works according to the diesel principle.
Methanol components and pipes on each cylinder. Source: MAN Energy Solutions
When operating on green methanol, the engine offers carbon-neutral propulsion for large merchant-marine vessels. Currently more than 100 ME-LGIM engines are on order or in service, more than 50 of which are G95ME-C10.5-LGIM variants.
Methanol carriers have already operated at sea for many years using the engine, and, as such, the ME-LGIM has a proven track record offering great reliability and high fuel-efficiency.
