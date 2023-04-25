KHNP, Samsung Heavy and Seaborg to develop compact molten salt reactor-based floating nuclear power plants
25 April 2023
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Seaborg Technologies announced a consortium to develop floating nuclear power plants with Seaborg Technologies’ compact molten salt reactor (CMSR) technology. The power plants will be installed on barges with a modular design able to deliver from 200MWe to 800MWe, with the consortium’s first project expected to be a 200MWe power barge.
In the CMSR, the fuel is mixed into a molten fluoride salt which also acts as the coolant. This provides significant safety benefits; if the fuel salt should ever come into contact with the atmosphere, it will cool down and turn into solid rock, containing all the radioactive material within itself.
Upon termination of the 12-year fuel cycle, the fuel is returned to the supplier where the short-lived fission products are separated and sent to storage.The remaining fuel salt will be mixed into new CMSR fuel at the fuel supplying facility.
The consortium aims to enable timely commercialization and a scalable export of factory-produced CMSR-based floating nuclear power plants worldwide, offering improved efficiency and inherent safety characteristics. With KHNP’s extensive experience in nuclear power generation, SHI’s offshore construction expertise and Seaborg Technologies’ innovative technology, the consortium is positioned to meet the growing demand for clean and reliable energy.
Each 200MWe of generation capacity is expected to save more than 26 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions over its 24-year lifetime compared with a coal-fired power plant.
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) owns and operates Korea’s 25 nuclear power plants along with 28 hydro-electric power plants. KHNP and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) have jointly executed the first nuclear power project in Barakah, United Arab Emirates, in 2009. Unit 1, 2, and 3 entered into commercial operation, and unit 4 is under commissioning test.
I can't think of anything not to like about this technology.
No doubt it will come in for the usual blanket criticisms of nuclear, which rely on generalisations and don't even look seriously at what is on offer.
Cost: Criticims of the high costs of nuclear refer to utterly different construction, where huge plants were built as a one off, hampered by ever changing regulations containing a hefty dose of absurdity instituted at the behest of those who were determined that nuclear should not suceeed.
Safety: Built in.
Long lived radioactive waste: Dealt with.
No doubt 'principled opposition' will not even pause to catch breath, as their minds are made up.
It was good to see Greta, who after all is about as green as it gets, was fully aware of how nutty the Germans are in turning off their remaining nuclear plants.
Posted by: Davemart | 25 April 2023 at 02:16 AM
Nuclear power is how you separate the sheep from the goats. Which is to mean if someone or some group claims to be "green" and wants to eliminate carbon emissions and they oppose nuclear power especially generation 3/4 inherently safe plants. Then you know they have a different agenda hiding behind the green movement to conceal their true goals. Be those the elimination of capitalism, the implementation of global socialism or some form of hybrid private sector govt fascist system. True environmentalists support nuclear power as the only large scale way to have 24/7/365 power at a scale that can drive modern standards of living and economic growth period full stop. ANYONE pushing a green agenda that doesn't support nuclear power in a massive scale is hiding agenda for something else.
Posted by: JamesDo88039200 | 25 April 2023 at 04:21 AM
Way better than anything else, especially costly solar panels and windmills. Im interrested to buy cheaper electricity as i live in cold canada and it's electric heating, also my tv and play station is almost always turn-on. Now produce a lot of carbon neutral gasoline and diesel and saf .
Posted by: Gorr | 25 April 2023 at 06:03 AM
Hi James,
Since I was born in 1950, I have been around during a considerable amount of the debate on nuclear!
Unfortunately nuclear for peaceful energy and nuclear for weapons were hopelessly confounded from the beginning, and not just by opponents.
The design chosen was largely due to its ease in facilitating nuclear weapons production.
But there is no doubt that had the rest of the world instituted a drive to nuclear on the lines of the French in the 70s, then not only would millions of lives have been saved in avoided deaths from coal mining and its pollutants, but the GW crisis would have been much mitigated.
Posted by: Davemart | 25 April 2023 at 10:19 AM
@James:
Check this out, and see if you think it is as easy, practical, swift to implement and relatively low cost as it seems to me:
https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2217695120
What I like about dry salted biomass storage is that there is nothing there needing much development, as we know how to grow biomass, and adding salt and burying it it hardly complicated.
So it seems to me that we can now put a figure on how much it costs to store carbon, and it is $60/ton.
That is way cheaper than fancy solutions, and could be rapidly rolled out at scale.
Of course, the proper capitalist solution would be a tax of $60/ton on carbon emissions, which is way less than the cost of the damage they do, which would rapidly reduce the amount of sequestration needed anyway, so IMO the actual amounts we would need to lay out would be a lot lower than a naive calculation would suggest.
But of course politics and influence is all about ensuring that the playing field is not level.
What do you reckon?
I sent the link to Mike here, but he did not publish for whatever reason.
Posted by: Davemart | 25 April 2023 at 10:38 AM