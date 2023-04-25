KHNP, Samsung Heavy and Seaborg to develop compact molten salt reactor-based floating nuclear power plants

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Seaborg Technologies announced a consortium to develop floating nuclear power plants with Seaborg Technologies’ compact molten salt reactor (CMSR) technology. The power plants will be installed on barges with a modular design able to deliver from 200MWe to 800MWe, with the consortium’s first project expected to be a 200MWe power barge.

In the CMSR, the fuel is mixed into a molten fluoride salt which also acts as the coolant. This provides significant safety benefits; if the fuel salt should ever come into contact with the atmosphere, it will cool down and turn into solid rock, containing all the radioactive material within itself.

Upon termination of the 12-year fuel cycle, the fuel is returned to the supplier where the short-lived fission products are separated and sent to storage.The remaining fuel salt will be mixed into new CMSR fuel at the fuel supplying facility.

The consortium aims to enable timely commercialization and a scalable export of factory-produced CMSR-based floating nuclear power plants worldwide, offering improved efficiency and inherent safety characteristics. With KHNP’s extensive experience in nuclear power generation, SHI’s offshore construction expertise and Seaborg Technologies’ innovative technology, the consortium is positioned to meet the growing demand for clean and reliable energy.

Each 200MWe of generation capacity is expected to save more than 26 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions over its 24-year lifetime compared with a coal-fired power plant.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) owns and operates Korea’s 25 nuclear power plants along with 28 hydro-electric power plants. KHNP and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) have jointly executed the first nuclear power project in Barakah, United Arab Emirates, in 2009. Unit 1, 2, and 3 entered into commercial operation, and unit 4 is under commissioning test.