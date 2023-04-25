Sysco unveils vision for first EV hub: 40 electric tractors and refrigerated trailers; 4MWh ESS and 1.5MW additional solar

Sysco Corporation, the world’s largest food distributor, unveiled its vision for the Riverside Electric Vehicle Hub, which will transform the company’s distribution center into the focal point of its electrified fleet. One of the first electric vehicle hubs of its kind, the Riverside project is a foundational step toward Sysco’s goal to reduce its direct emissions by 27.5% and add 2,800 electric trucks to its US fleet by 2030.

Currently, Sysco operates 11 Freightliner battery electric eCascadia tractors at its Riverside facility and expects to deploy 20 total by summer 2023. Once completed, the facility’s currently planned EV infrastructure will include 40 dual port DC fast-charging stations in support of 40 Electric, Class-8 vehicles, and 40 electric refrigerated trailers.





To accommodate the energy demands of this growing fleet, the Riverside site will also feature 4 MWh of battery storage and will increase its solar power generation by an additional 1.5 MW.

Sysco announced in May 2021 its intent to deploy nearly 800 battery electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors by 2026.

ConMet and ConMet eMobility are enabling the development of zero-emission commercial vehicles, providing innovative technology for the electrification of refrigerated trailers required for Sysco to deliver food safely and efficiently.

InCharge Energy and ABB E-mobility are supplying and preparing to activate 40 Terra 124 DC fast chargers. Already tested for vehicle interoperability and reliability, these stations will facilitate quick and timely charging of all vehicles daily.

The Riverside EV hub project is also supported through partnership with:

Black & Veatch - Engineer of record and system integrator providing comprehensive design, engineering, permitting, procurement, and construction management.

Carrier Transicold North America - Supporting Sysco’s EV program with its innovative Vector eCool refrigerated trailer system which sustainably creates its own power using leading-edge energy recovery and storage from ConMet to run the uniquely all-electric trailer refrigeration unit.

GNA – The leading clean transportation consulting firm in North America, GNA spearheaded efforts to secure vehicle and infrastructure incentives for electric vehicles, infrastructure and chargers, the photovoltaic (PV) solar system, and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Stem – Providing AI-driven clean energy management platform, Athena, one of the key technologies integrating the charging infrastructure, to optimize on-site energy assets including solar and energy storage and enabling resilience and efficiency.

Vanguard – Supporting Sysco’s EV program with its proven thermal efficient multi-temp refrigerated trailer.

W&B Service Company – Providing Carrier Transicold Refrigeration equipment and support for Sysco’s EV initiatives.

Bp pulse - Providing industry-leading charge management software, omega, to optimize charging for low cost energy while ensuring critical fleet uptime.

Community partners include California Air Resources Board, California Energy Commission, Southern California Association of Governments, and Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee.