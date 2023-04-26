Raven SR and Cap Clean Energy to collaborate on Canadian SAF and renewable diesel projects

Raven SR, a renewable fuels company (earlier post), and Cap Clean Energy, a clean energy development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to co-develop biofuels facilities in Canada to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (RD) for the heavy duty transport sector.

The MOU provides a roadmap for a co-development partnership for deploying Raven SR’s patented Steam/CO 2 Reforming process in Cap Clean’s portfolio of biofuel facilities across Canada. This partnership will allow Cap Clean to produce high-quality renewable fuels from various biomass and bio-wastes feedstocks for the difficult-to-abate transportation sector using modular systems capable of rapid production scale-up.

By converting various types of wastes, such as biomass waste, municipal solid waste, organic waste, and methane from municipal solid waste into clean fuels, Raven SR says that it offers a sustainable solution for the reliable and long-term production of SAF and renewable fuels.

The North American jet fuel market consumes ~25 billion gallons per year, of which less than 1% is currently produced from renewable sources. The demand for SAF over the next 10 years is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10 – 15%.

The Raven SR technology is a non-combustion thermal, chemical reductive process that converts organic waste and landfill gas to hydrogen and Fischer-Tropsch synthetic fuels. Unlike other hydrogen production technologies, its Steam/CO 2 Reformation does not require fresh water as a feedstock. The process is more efficient than conventional hydrogen production and can deliver fuel with low to negative carbon intensity.

Additionally, Raven SR’s goal is to generate as much of its own power onsite as possible to reduce reliance on the power grid and be independent of the grid. Its modular design provides a scalable means to locally produce renewable hydrogen and synthetic liquid fuels from local waste.