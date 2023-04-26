Farasis Energy, Togg JV Siro starts battery module and pack production in Turkey

Siro, a joint venture between Farasis Energy and Turkish global mobility technology brand Togg (earlier post), has started production at the new Gemlik site in Turkey on 31 March. The plant, with a capacity of 3 GWh/annum, will produce battery modules and packs based on Farasis Energy’s high-performance lithium-ion technology.





Siro battery module and pack production, Gemlik

Annual capacity of the production facility will increase to 20 GWh/annum by 2031. Siro will supply Togg, customers of Farasis Energy Europe as well as its own customers in automotive, industrial applications and stationary storage solutions.

The new plant, which was built in around 1.5 years, covers an area of 26,000 m² and employs more than 300 people.

Parallel to the growth plans in Gemlik, a research and development center including a prototype production is being built with a headquarter in Bilisim Vadisi, near Gebze.

Siro is developing high nickel NMC Li-ion cells that enable improved energy density, shorter charging durations and longer cycle life under extreme conditions. Siro says it is also conducting research on various cell chemistries and geometries that continue to push the envelope on higher energy/power capabilities with longer life-time.

Togg, founded in 2018, is a subsidiary of Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş., BMC OtomotivSanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Turkcell İletişim HizmetleriA.Ş., Zorlu Holding A.Ş. and Türkiye Odalar ve Borsalar Birliği (Turkish Union of Chambers and Exchange Commodities).

Togg develops electric and connected next-generation vehicles and a mobility ecosystem to support them. Togg’s goal is to reach one million production units by 2030 by developing five distinct electric and connected models on a common platform.