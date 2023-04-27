H-TEC SYSTEMS building manufacturing facility in Hamburg for PEM electrolysis stacks

Hydrogen specialist H-TEC SYSTEMS—a subsidiary of MAN Energy Solutions—has held the groundbreaking ceremony for its new production facility in Hamburg. The H-TEC SYSTEMS Stack Manufacturing & Development Center will gather stack development, production and testing in one location, employing several hundred employees in the long term.

As early as 2024, the new location will automate the production of PEM electrolysis stacks with a potential total electrolysis capacity of 5 GW. The stacks will form the core of the PEM electrolyzers, which are built at the company’s headquarters in Augsburg.

For a successful hydrogen ramp-up, we need to scale up from individual stack manufacture to automated series production, which is why we are breaking ground here today; I am very pleased that H-TEC SYSTEMS is at the forefront of this development. MAN Energy Solutions is investing 500 million euro into electrolyzer manufacturing over the next few years to make H-TEC SYSTEMS one of the world’s top three manufacturers. —Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions

Through the new site in Hamburg, H-TEC SYSTEMS is strengthening its position in the growing hydrogen market.

The construction of the automated factory is part of the PEP.IN research project, funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) through the flagship hydrogen project, H2Giga. The project aims to research novel processes for the competitive and mass production of PEM electrolysis stacks and electrolyzers in order to make green hydrogen affordable and competitive.





The S450 electrolysis stacks are used in H-TEC SYSTEMS electrolyzers, wherever large quantities of hydrogen are to be produced in a short time.

In addition to the proven S450 stacks, H-TEC SYSTEMS will also develop and produce a new, higher-performance generation of stacks in its Stack Manufacturing & Development Center.

H-TEC SYSTEMS said that it made a conscious decision in favor of the new location in Hamburg as a sign of its clear commitment to Germany as a production location. Furthermore, its supply chains for stack production are also based predominantly on German and European suppliers.