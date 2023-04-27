Mercedes-Benz USA announces performance acceleration on-demand upgrade for EQE and EQS
27 April 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS customers in the North America can now opt for more performance with the new Acceleration Increase On-Demand upgrade for select Sedan and SUV models. Optionally available as an Over-the-Air update, this new feature raises the vehicle’s output by up to 80 hp and improves acceleration from 0 to 60 mph by as much as a full second. These enhancements are achieved without impacting the vehicles’ electric range.
It is available to customers in the Mercedes me connect Store with the option of a one-time purchase for the lifetime of the vehicle or the flexibility of monthly and yearly options.
Acceleration Increase is offered exclusively to Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4MATIC and EQS 450 4MATIC Sedan and SUV customers in the US and Canada. On eligible EQE models, it boosts output from 288 hp to 348 hp—a 60 hp increase (21%)—to deliver up to 1.0 second quicker acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (SUV).
Applicable EQS models receive an additional 80 hp (22.5%) for a total output of 435 hp, enabling 0-60 mph acceleration in as little as 4.5 seconds (Sedan).
Customers can experience this elevated performance by downloading Acceleration Increase to their vehicle in the Mercedes me connect Store online at shop.mbusa.com. The Over-the-Air (OTA) integration allows this be accomplished without requiring a trip to a dealership.
|Model
|Output Increase
|Acceleration Change
(0-60 mph)
|Pricing
|EQE 350 4MATIC Sedan
|From 288 hp to 348 hp (+60 hp)
|From 6.0 s to 5.1 s (-0.9 s)
|
Monthly: $60/month
Yearly: $600/year
Lifetime of Vehicle: $1,950
|EQE 350 4MATIC SUV
|From 288 hp to 348 hp (+60 hp)
|From 6.2 s to 5.2 s (-1.0 s)
|
Monthly: $60/month
Yearly: $600/year
Lifetime of Vehicle: $1,950
|EQS 450 4MATIC Sedan
|From 355 hp to 435 hp (+80 hp)
|From 5.3 s to 4.5 s (-0.8 s)
|
Monthly: $90/month
Yearly: $900/year
Lifetime of Vehicle: $2,950
|EQS 450 4MATIC SUV
|From 355 hp to 435 hp (+80 hp)
|From 5.8 s to 4.9 s (-0.9 s)
|
Monthly: $90/month
Yearly: $900/year
Lifetime of Vehicle: $2,950
A variety of other On-Demand enhancements are available for a broad range of models in the Mercedes me connect Store, providing customers with the ability to upgrade their SUV or car at any time to meet ever-changing individual needs and preferences. These include Beginner Driver and Valet Service Modes, AMG TRACK PACE, Navigation and expanded Navigation features, Remote Engine Start, and more. More offerings will launch in the Mercedes me connect Store continuously in the months ahead.
The Mercedes me connect Store follows a simple, personalized and highly flexible offering logic. Hardwired, standard features, such as heated seats, will not be offered as digital extras. While Mercedes-Benz offers total flexibility with monthly and yearly subscription options, customers can also choose to purchase an On-Demand feature for the life of their vehicle.
If you would accept lower acceleration, would they give you money back ? (and lower insurance costs ...)
You could add in the extra acceleration for the duration of a mid life crises (say 3 months) and then ease off on the acc.
Posted by: mahonj | 27 April 2023 at 05:53 AM