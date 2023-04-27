onsemi and ZEEKR sign long-term supply agreement for SiC power devices

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
27 April 2023

onsemi, a provider of intelligent power and sensing technologies, and premium electric mobility brand ZEEKR have entered a long-term supply agreement (LTSA). onsemi will provide its EliteSiC silicon carbide (SiC) power devices to increase the powertrain efficiency of ZEEKR’s smart electric vehicles (EVs), resulting in improved performance, faster charging speeds and extended driving range.

To support its expanding portfolio of high-performance EVs, ZEEKR will adopt onsemi EliteSiC MOSFET, 1200V, M3E with enhanced electrical and mechanical performance and reliability. These power devices deliver improved power and thermal efficiency, which reduces the size and weight of the traction inverter and enhances the range of the automaker’s EVs.

The new LTSA will enable both companies to build a stronger supply chain relationship to support ZEEKR’s growth over the next decade.

ZEEKR is a premium electric mobility brand built to address the global demand for premium EVs. Utilizing Geely’s advanced Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), ZEEKR develops in-house battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies and electric vehicle supply chain support.

ZEEKR began delivery of its first product, ZEEKR 001, in October 2021 and started delivery of ZEEKR 009 MPV in early 2023. It has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand. In April 2023, the 100,000th ZEEKR car rolled off its manufacturing base in Ningbo, China.

ZEEKR X

Earlier this month, ZEEKR launched the ZEEKR X SUV. ZEEKR plans to start delivering cars in Europe in the fourth quarter of this year.

