Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
SKF and Pagani form technical partnership to develop high-tech bearing solutions
onsemi and ZEEKR sign long-term supply agreement for SiC power devices

SKF partnering with electric motorcycle maker CAKE to implement bearings with lowest possible carbon emissions

27 April 2023

SKF has signed a letter of intent with CAKE, the Swedish maker of premium, lightweight, electric motorcycles, to explore how it can incorporate bearings produced with the lowest possible carbon emissions.

84e751414df5e2ce50e2fdfe746977b7f3692c2d-2480x899

CAKE and Vattenfall have committed to producing the Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever by removing carbon emissions from every part of the electric CAKE Kalk OR bike's value chain by 2025, without resorting to carbon offsetting. The goal of the initiative is to inspire the automotive industry to adopt fossil-free production methods through innovative partnerships.

Skf1

As a partner of the initiative, SKF will use its extensive expertise to explore how low-emission bearings can be implemented in key areas of the bike, such as the steering, wheels, frame, and e-motor. SKF experts will also work with CAKE to look at ways to further reduce emissions as part of the project.

CAKE and Vattenfall aim to produce the first truly fossil free vehicle by 2025, decarbonizing every link in the production chain for the CAKE Kalk OR bike. The mission is to inspire industry and policy makers to act.

SKF’s offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide.

Posted on 27 April 2023 in Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

mahonj

I wouldn't have thought the emissions from making bearings were a huge problem.

Posted by: mahonj | 27 April 2023 at 03:02 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)