SKF partnering with electric motorcycle maker CAKE to implement bearings with lowest possible carbon emissions

SKF has signed a letter of intent with CAKE, the Swedish maker of premium, lightweight, electric motorcycles, to explore how it can incorporate bearings produced with the lowest possible carbon emissions.





CAKE and Vattenfall have committed to producing the Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever by removing carbon emissions from every part of the electric CAKE Kalk OR bike's value chain by 2025, without resorting to carbon offsetting. The goal of the initiative is to inspire the automotive industry to adopt fossil-free production methods through innovative partnerships.





As a partner of the initiative, SKF will use its extensive expertise to explore how low-emission bearings can be implemented in key areas of the bike, such as the steering, wheels, frame, and e-motor. SKF experts will also work with CAKE to look at ways to further reduce emissions as part of the project.

CAKE and Vattenfall aim to produce the first truly fossil free vehicle by 2025, decarbonizing every link in the production chain for the CAKE Kalk OR bike. The mission is to inspire industry and policy makers to act.

SKF’s offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide.