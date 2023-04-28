Daimler Truck North America and partners move ahead with public charging infrastructure JV: Greenlane

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Alternatives, through a fund managed by its Climate Infrastructure business, (BlackRock), announced Greenlane, the name of their joint venture (earlier post) to design, develop, install and operate a US nationwide, high-performance zero-emission public charging and hydrogen fueling network for medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

They also unveiled renderings of the site layout as a milestone in the development of the project.





Greenlane addresses the need for a publicly available, nationwide electric charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles, especially for long-haul freight operations, and is a major step toward developing a sustainable zero-emission vehicle ecosystem across North America.

The more than $650-million joint venture has made significant progress since its inception in 2022, the partners said. Greenlane’s first site will be in Southern California, and multiple additional sites are being acquired along various freight routes. The joint venture team is collaborating on the necessary infrastructure to deploy the charging network. Dedicated software and hardware teams are working on developing a custom, commercial vehicle reservation platform to provide fleet managers, dispatchers and drivers with an industry-leading customer experience.

The network of charging sites will be built on critical freight routes along the east and west coasts and in Texas. Where synergistic, Greenlane will leverage existing infrastructure and amenities while also adding complementary greenfield sites to fulfill anticipated customer demand.

Greenlane’s initial focus will be on battery-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, followed by hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell trucks, with plans to expand access to light-duty vehicles in the future to serve the greater goal of electrifying mobility.