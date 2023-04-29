Daimler Truck launches RIZON medium-duty electric trucks in the US

The Daimler Truck group launched a line of electric trucks in the US market under the new brand name RIZON. The RIZON brand and its vehicle offerings will be presented to the public for the first time at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, scheduled to run from May 1-4, 2023 in Anaheim, California.





Three model variants, the e18L, e16L, and the e16M, will be the first trucks available under the RIZON brand. The brand will offer a versatile mix of configurations and options suitable to each customer’s requirements to optimize day-to-day operations and productivity.

The class 4 and 5 medium-duty battery-electric vehicles, ranging from 15,995 up to 17,995 lbs in gross vehicle weight (GVW), are able to run from 110 -160 miles for L size variant with 3 battery packs (124 kWh) and 75 -110 miles for M size variant with 2 battery packs (83 kWh) on a single charge.

These trucks are suited to a variety of applications such as dry vans, flatbeds, landscape dumps, and reefers. All RIZON trucks are built using proven quality assurance standards developed by Daimler Truck and in practice at more than 40 manufacturing locations around the world.

RIZON trucks incorporate advanced passive and active safety systems such as Active Brake Assist and Active Side Guard Assist. RIZON trucks are capable of being charged by two types of battery charging systems, Level 2 AC Charging (J1772) and DC Fast Charging CCS1 compliant. The RIZON brand will also carry a warranty package that protects the powertrain, chassis and cab, for 5 years/75,000 miles and the high voltage batteries for 5 years/120,000 miles.

With this initial product selection, RIZON trucks will target businesses involved in urban retail logistics, last-mile deliveries and municipal work. Starting Q4 2023, they will be distributed in the United States through an exclusive agreement with Velocity, an established name in the commercial vehicle industry with around 80 global outlets.

With sales consultants and technicians experienced in commercial e-mobility, Velocity touchpoints will serve as one-stop-shops for customers interested in making the jump to electric trucks. Additionally, Velocity will be appointing dealers for RIZON in areas outside of Velocity’s footprint to provide a seamless network across the United States.