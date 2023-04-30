GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas join forces to develop a large-scale LH2 carrier

GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas have signed an agreement for a Joint Development Project (JDP) to develop a 150,000 m3 capacity liquid hydrogen (LH 2 ) carrier concept design fitted with GTT’s membrane-type containment system.

Low-carbon hydrogen offers a promising solution to decarbonize hard-to-electrify industries as well as heavy-duty terrestrial mobility, long-distance aviation and maritime shipping. Hydrogen is also a solution for large-scale energy storage and could be used to generate distributable power to complement intermittent solar and wind power sources. In the future, continents such as Europe or some Asian countries may need to import hydrogen on a large scale to complement domestic production.

The ability to transport by sea very large volumes of hydrogen in liquefied form at -253 °C is one of the major technological challenges to be overcome to set up a reliable, efficient and competitive global carbon-free hydrogen value chain.

The JDP partners will leverage their combined expertise and know-how to develop a large-scale LH 2 carrier concept that can be implemented on an industrial scale for the maritime transport of liquefied hydrogen.