TRW Electronic Brake Booster for EVs enters the aftermarket

30 April 2023

ZF Aftermarket is expanding its range of spare parts for electric cars. The latest product for the independent aftermarket is the Electronic Brake Booster from its TRW brand. This system is an integral part of the braking system in vehicles that don’t have an internal combustion engine or which use it only intermittently (plug-in hybrids). The first applications are suitable for the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars.

Electric vehicles and cars with plug-in hybrids pose new challenges for the braking system. On one hand, the brake control system must be able to combine the effect of two deceleration systems (recuperation and conventional friction braking). This should happen imperceptibly for the driver and recover as much energy as possible. On the other hand, in electrified vehicles, the decades-old power boosting by means of a vacuum no longer works, so a new power source is needed for brake power assistance.

With the TRW Electronic Brake Booster, the technology group has developed a braking system that meets these requirements but also provides a wide range of comfort and driver assistance functions. These include:

  • RBC (Roll Back Compensation): Compensation for longer pedal travel in low-drag braking systems.

  • PFC (Pedal Force Compensation): uniform pedal pressure independent of the proportion of regenerative braking in the respective driving situation.

  • EBR (External Braking): Automatic provision of brake pressure and volume flow depending on the requirements of the vehicle dynamics control system.

  • EPC (Enhanced Performance Curve): software-based, variable assistance characteristics.

  • PRL (Pressure Reduction Logic): Pressure reduction at the pedal during vehicle standstill or ABS intervention.

In addition, the system is capable of supporting highly automated and autonomous driving functions in the future.

The Electronic Brake Booster not only eliminates the need for a vacuum pump and the hoses that go with it, but also requires little installation space due to its compact design. In addition, it guarantees faster brake pressure build-up than a vacuum brake booster, which results in shorter braking distances in emergency situations.

The EBB can be used across different vehicle classes. Currently, the system is used as original equipment (OE) in several models based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Building Kit (MEB). The range extends from the ID.3 and ID.4 to the ID.Buzz MPV. Now, under its TRW brand, ZF Aftermarket is making the Electronic Brake Booster available to the independent aftermarket. Initially, three part numbers, cover the following applications: VW ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, AUDI Q4 e-tron, Skoda Enyak and Cupra Born. ZF Aftermarket plans to continuously expand its spare parts portfolio.

Posted on 30 April 2023 in Electric (Battery), Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

