ZF introduces electric high speed air compressor for fuel-cells in partnership with Liebherr

30 April 2023

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division has introduced a new high-speed electric air compressor for fuel cells. ZF also announced this to be an exclusive development agreement with the Liebherr Group’s Aerospace & Transportation product segment. The partners will develop advanced fuel cell air compressor systems for their respective customer bases, with ZF exclusively equipping commercial vehicles.

As the performance of fuel cell systems depends on a reliable air supply, the compressor is one of the most critical components in high performance fuel cell systems. Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS brings more than four decades’ experience in high-power density, high-speed turbo machinery—in particular, air bearing technology—initially gained from aircraft applications as well as having developed several applications for the automotive sector.

Through ZF’s new joint development agreement for advanced fuel cell air compressors with Liebherr, ZF will support a wide range of vehicle platforms with a modular, compact and scalable design. As a result of its air bearing design, the optimized compressor offers several advantages, including oil-free, high-speed, efficient operation and high power density. Durability across the compressor’s life cycle, even in the most demanding heavy-duty commercial vehicle applications, is a key focus.

ZF’s development agreement with Liebherr is the latest partnership from its CVS division to advance its eMobility strategy for commercial vehicles.

Posted on 30 April 2023 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background, Vehicle Systems

