Tesla publishes Master Plan Part 3; $10.4T for a sustainable global energy economy
07 April 2023
During Tesla’s Investor Day held in March, Elon Musk touched on Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3, which outlines a proposed path to reach a sustainable global energy economy through end-use electrification and sustainable electricity generation and storage. At that time, Musk said that Tesla would publish the assumptions, sources and calculations behind that proposal. (Earlier post.) Tesla has now done so.
Tesla’s modeling suggests that the electrified and sustainable future is technically feasible and requires less investment and less material extraction than continuing today’s unsustainable energy economy.
Tesla sais that the fully electrified and sustainable economy is within reach through the actions in outlined in the paper:
Repower the Existing Grid with Renewables
Switch to Electric Vehicles
Switch to Heat Pumps in Residential, Business & Industry
Electrify High Temperature Heat Delivery and Hydrogen Production
Sustainably Fuel Planes & Boats
Manufacture the Sustainable Energy Economy
This all will require a $10.4-trillion manufacturing investment (as compared to the $14 trillion projected 20-year spend on fossil fuels at the 2022 investment rate), 240 TWh of energy storage, and 30 TW of renewable power, according to Tesla’s calculations.
This is the same fairy tale, updated for current tech, that the Rocky Mountain Institute trotted out over a decade ago and before. The TED talks are quite entertaining and inspirational with Amory Lovins.
The world doesn't work this way. People do not hold these values and do not expend a large amount of their daily energy, passion, and focus on making the world sustainable - especially with such a high-technology focus, especially from the 75%+ part of the world that is not well-developed. Gradual substitution, updating, and optimizing of home, business, and community occurs in long equipment service life cycles driven by profit, opportunity, and local regulatory/ political circumstances.
We will not be meeting a single Paris Accord CO2 goal by 2100, much less 2050. ICEs will never be fully eliminated outside of western Europe and a few blue US states. Hybrids will dominate. Oil will not fall below 50M barrels per day, this century, with world reserves constantly being pushed out - 30, 40, 50.... years. We will adjust, mitigate, adapt, suffer, and persevere. Hunger will be significantly reduced but the world population will still hit 12B by 2100. Richer countries will contain large groups who will 'virtue signal' their minimal carbon footprint with very little traction outside of major metropolitan centres elsewhere in the world.
Tesla, in general, and Elon Musk specifically, has incubated, resuscitated, and driven forward an industry, even sector, that few thought possible over the last decade - with the resources, labour, consumers, and tech sitting idly by to be finally motivated and assembled by a visionary -- but that is saturating and hitting political boundaries - irrespective of the increasing industries showing mediocre to token support. This is a rich world, enviro-zealot strategy - pleasant to dream about, but utterly simplistic in its business model and underlying assumptions in the motivations and resources of the 'rest of us' to buy in.
Posted by: Jer | 07 April 2023 at 05:45 AM