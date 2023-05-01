National Algae Association inviting expression of interest for enhanced-yield algae production with hydrogen-rich water

The National Algae Association (NAA) is inviting expressions of interest to participate in a commercial-scale trial using a novel molecular hydrogen generation and delivery system for agriculture applications. The program would provide a unit at no charge to be used for a series of pilot and commercial-scale trials within the selected company’s existing process operations.

The core motivation of the program is to identify strains of algae and process conditions that will achieve a minimum increase of 50% production yield (when compared to control conditions). The program sponsor seeks to learn about the potential impact its technology can have in the algae industry and all of its target end use applications.

The sponsor has developed solutions to improve growth, health, and stamina in various agriculture applications, such as: lettuce greens, tomatoes, poultry, floriculture, industrial hemp, and more. The sponsor is interested in working with companies that will apply the technology to algae production that achieves the target growth and density, and in a way that is scalable and globally applicable.

Expressions of interest are invited from companies that are members in good standing of the NAA. Interested companies must meet the criteria required to be eligible for participation in this sponsored program.

The program is designed to help small and large companies alike to achieve better processing outcomes for existing products. It is not intended to help any company to develop new strains of their product. The program sponsor will provide technical support to eligible companies to ensure that their equipment can be tested at various scales, all the way through the stage where these are proven to be workable and can be implemented commercially. The program sponsor has no expertise in algae growth or testing and relies on the selected member companies to evaluate the growth, health and stamina of the algae strains being cultivated.

The program does not require funding from an eligible company before or during the trial period. The sponsor will use the relevant test results developed from all scales of testing to produce a report in conjunction with NAA that can demonstrate efficacy. Once the program period has completed, participants can either return the trial unit, or, explore commercial opportunities with the program sponsor at production scale.

Member companies of NAA may respond to this Request for Expression of Interest for the use of hydrogen-rich water to achieve increased growth, health, and stamina of target algae strains. This REOI may lead to a grant funding proposal supported by NAA which would result in the establishment of funds for further commercial development.