Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Cabot Corporation launches ENTERA aerogel particles for use in thermal barriers for Li-ion batteries
Bosch and Plus collaborate on assisted driving solution for commercial vehicles

BAE Systems and Eaton collaborate on electric drive solutions for medium-duty trucks

02 May 2023

BAE Systems is collaborating with Eaton, to develop electric vehicle (EV) technology solutions. Through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the companies will initially offer a solution for the medium-duty commercial truck platforms market, with a Class-7 pickup and delivery demonstration vehicle in development.

As part of the collaboration, BAE Systems will incorporate its power-dense electric motor and advanced silicon carbide (SiC)/gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics suite with Eaton’s MD 4-speed EV transmission to provide a comprehensive EV system for medium-duty vehicles, such as those used for a variety of pick-up and delivery applications.

The complete solution will provide original equipment manufacturers with a durable, high performance, compact, efficient, and optimized system with flexibility to work with multiple zero-emission platforms.

BAE Systems has more than two decades of experience developing and integrating electric propulsion systems, including hybrid and fully electric technology. Eaton brings extensive transmission expertise and a proven track record in drivetrain durability.

BAE Systems’ Gen3 electric drive solution builds on 25 years of innovation that powers low- and zero-emission platforms on land and sea, including battery electric, fuel cell, and hybrid electric vehicles. The company has more than 16,000 propulsion systems operating worldwide in transit buses, boats, and military and industrial vehicles across the globe. Its electric propulsion technology is developed and serviced at its facilities in Endicott, New York and Rochester, UK.

Posted on 02 May 2023 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)