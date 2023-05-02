BAE Systems and Eaton collaborate on electric drive solutions for medium-duty trucks

BAE Systems is collaborating with Eaton, to develop electric vehicle (EV) technology solutions. Through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the companies will initially offer a solution for the medium-duty commercial truck platforms market, with a Class-7 pickup and delivery demonstration vehicle in development.

As part of the collaboration, BAE Systems will incorporate its power-dense electric motor and advanced silicon carbide (SiC)/gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics suite with Eaton’s MD 4-speed EV transmission to provide a comprehensive EV system for medium-duty vehicles, such as those used for a variety of pick-up and delivery applications.

The complete solution will provide original equipment manufacturers with a durable, high performance, compact, efficient, and optimized system with flexibility to work with multiple zero-emission platforms.

BAE Systems has more than two decades of experience developing and integrating electric propulsion systems, including hybrid and fully electric technology. Eaton brings extensive transmission expertise and a proven track record in drivetrain durability.

BAE Systems’ Gen3 electric drive solution builds on 25 years of innovation that powers low- and zero-emission platforms on land and sea, including battery electric, fuel cell, and hybrid electric vehicles. The company has more than 16,000 propulsion systems operating worldwide in transit buses, boats, and military and industrial vehicles across the globe. Its electric propulsion technology is developed and serviced at its facilities in Endicott, New York and Rochester, UK.