Capacity Trucks to introduce electric terminal truck; Hyster-Yale powertrain

Capacity Trucks, a subsidiary of REV Group, is introducing its new electric terminal truck at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, California. This new electric terminal truck is the latest in Capacity’s zero emissions line of products designed for port, intermodal and distribution/warehouse applications.





The Capacity EV terminal truck is powered by a Hyster-Yale electric powertrain and available with an option of 130 kWh or 260 kWh lithium-ion battery. The truck is expected to operate for the length of a normal shift before recharging is needed, delivering consistent power and maximizing uptime. The battery can be recharged as quickly as one hour.

Capacity’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric (H2) terminal truck, which debuted at TMC earlier this year, will also be on display at the company’s ACT expo booth.

In 2020, Capacity Trucks partnered with Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. to jointly develop electric, hydrogen and automation-ready terminal tractors. The collaboration leverages each company’s product expertise in the global material handling solutions market, bringing together Capacity’s robust terminal truck platform and the vast experience Hyster-Yale Group has in lift truck electric powertrain technology and hydrogen fuel cell technology developed by its subsidiary company, Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC.