Carrier Transicold showcases expanded line of zero-direct-emission eCool transport refrigeration technologies at ACT Expo

Carrier Transicold, a part of Carrier Global Corporation, is spotlighting an expanded portfolio of eCool transport refrigeration products at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in California.

Among the developments, Carrier Transicold announced that its Supra eCool truck refrigeration unit rollout will begin with two versatile models and announced collaborations on new commercial evaluations of trailer and truck technologies, including an emerging development for light- and medium-duty trucks.





Carrier Transicold electric refrigeration units from its eCool family at the 2023 ACT Expo included (clockwise from right), the Vector eCool refrigerated trailer system, Supra eCool series for straight trucks and the Pulsor eCool unit for light- and medium-duty trucks.

At the ACT Expo, Carrier Transicold is spotlighting the following eCool battery-electric transport refrigeration developments:

Supra eCool truck refrigeration series – two single-temperature electric truck refrigeration units, the Supra e9 and e11, for 14- to 28-foot straight truck applications. Highly versatile, both will support battery-electric vehicles or those powered by internal combustion engines.

Supra eCool commercial evaluation by Performance Food Group – In a collaboration with Great Dane and Navistar, Carrier Transicold’s Supra eCool unit will undergo commercial evaluation by Performance Food Group Company (PFG) using all-electric refrigeration technology on a battery-electric truck for sustainable, direct-emissions-free distribution of refrigerated and frozen food.

Pulsor eCool unit evaluation with Motiv Power Systems – One of Carrier Transicold’s newest electric transport refrigeration solutions for light- and medium-duty battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), its Pulsor eCool unit is being placed into service as part of a commercial evaluation program with Motiv Power Systems.

Vector eCool refrigerated trailer system – The Vector eCool system is a high-performance sustainable system for moving large quantities of refrigerated goods. The system takes advantage of PreSetPlus eHub system from ConMet eMobility to generate and store electricity. Carrier showed a fully functional Vector eCool system used by global foodservice distribution leader Sysco, which is adding more of the trailers to support its sustainability initiatives since piloting the system last year.

The featured Carrier Transicold eCool products use R-452A, a refrigerant with significantly lower global warming potential than R-404A, the longtime standard refrigerant used in most transport refrigeration systems.

Additionally, Carrier Transicold’s Lynx Fleet telematics platform can be used with transport refrigeration units in the eCool family to provide remote temperature monitoring, unit location and movement details, as well as battery status and system performance.