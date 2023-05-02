Collins Bus electric Ford E-Transit Type A School Bus available to order

Collins Bus, a subsidiary of REV Group, and an industry leader in manufacturing Type A School Buses, Multi-Function School Activity Buses (MFSAB), childcare buses and electric/alternative fuel buses announced that its zero-emissions Ford E-Transit Type A School Bus is available to order.





E-Transit is the first Type A School Bus on an electric powertrain from a full-line automaker. Introduced at NTEA’s Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, Indiana in March 2023 by Ford Pro, the Type A school bus package features a fully electric powertrain with a 68 kWh high-voltage battery, and 8-year/100K-mile warranty.

In addition to zero emissions provided by the Ford E-Transit, the complete Collins school bus offers:

A narrow-body design that allows for easy vehicle maneuverability;

The industry’s largest view-out window which reduces blind spots and enhances visibility;

A structure featuring an exclusive one-piece tubular roof bow design for unmatched structural integrity; and

A 5-year body warranty and limited lifetime paint warranty.

The Collins Type A School Bus is offered on Ford’s T-350 single-rear-wheel E-Transit cutaway and is available with floor plans accommodating up to 12 seated passengers or 8 seated passengers and two wheelchairs.