Volta Trucks to partner with EAVX for truck bodies for Volta Zero US pilot fleet

Volta Trucks announced a partnership with EAVX, a business unit within J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. (JBPCO) the business units of which lead North America’s commercial vehicle body market, to build the truck bodies for the upcoming Pilot Fleet of all-electric Volta Zeros in the US for the Driving Experience Program.





EAVX will utilise JBPCO’s market knowledge to lead the development, prototyping, and production of custom bodies and upfits for the Pilot Fleet of Volta Zeros. With significant expertise in manufacturing, tooling, and engineering top-quality production truck bodies for electric commercial vehicles, EAVX understands the importance of integrating the truck bodies precisely to the unique frame design, keeping the batteries safe and accessible, but not adding additional weight.

Combining the Volta Zero’s advanced technology and design concept with EAVX’s cutting-edge engineering capabilities, Volta Trucks aims to offer a sustainable, safe, and efficient solution for urban delivery fleets in the US. The Volta Zero Pilot Fleet featuring EAVX bodies and technology is expected to hit US roads as part of the Driving Experience Program in late 2023.

The Driving Experience Programme in the US will be launched for fleet operators to evaluate a Pilot Fleet of Volta Zeros in real distribution environments to understand how the electric delivery trucks will integrate into their operations. A similar program is currently launching across six European countries. The Program in the US will start on the west coast, ahead of a roll-out of production vehicles expected in 2024.

The Volta Zero is a purpose-built all-electric 16-tonne vehicle designed for urban logistics, reducing the environmental impact of freight deliveries in city centers. The Volta Zero is designed from the ground up with an operating pure-electric range of 150 – 200 km (95 – 125 miles).