Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
InCharge Energy launches suite of V2X charging solutions for fleets
Cabot Corporation launches ENTERA aerogel particles for use in thermal barriers for Li-ion batteries

Plug Power unveils stationary high-power fuel cell system for charging commercial electric fleets

02 May 2023

Plug Power unveiled a new high-power stationary fuel cell system for charging commercial electric vehicle (EV) fleets. Plug’s standard 18,000-gallon liquid hydrogen tank combined with its new megawatt-scale PEM fuel cell solution can provide more than 60 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy—enough to charge more than 600 EVs.

Operators deploying commercial electric vehicles face many obstacles, from grid power capacity restrictions to clean power requirements to long waits for grid infrastructure upgrades and installations. Plug provides operators with a new solution: a hydrogen-powered fuel cell system that cost-effectively charges EV fleets, getting zero-emission EV vehicles deployed to meet fleet operator’s sustainability and operational goals.

As EV adoption increases dramatically over the next few years and electricity demand strains the grid, our new high-power fuel cell system will be a game changer for the EV industry. Customers are approaching Plug for hydrogen power generation options, and we expect this offering to be one of the largest applications for stationary use this year.

—Jose Luis Crespo, General Manager of Applications and Global Accounts for Plug

Plug said it has significant interest in this new solution from EV fleet owners such as delivery van fleets, rental car companies with battery EVs, and telecom providers with fleets of maintenance vehicles, as well as public charging networks and EV charger manufacturers.

Posted on 02 May 2023 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Fuel Cells, Infrastructure | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)