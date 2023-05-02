Plug Power unveils stationary high-power fuel cell system for charging commercial electric fleets

Plug Power unveiled a new high-power stationary fuel cell system for charging commercial electric vehicle (EV) fleets. Plug’s standard 18,000-gallon liquid hydrogen tank combined with its new megawatt-scale PEM fuel cell solution can provide more than 60 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy—enough to charge more than 600 EVs.

Operators deploying commercial electric vehicles face many obstacles, from grid power capacity restrictions to clean power requirements to long waits for grid infrastructure upgrades and installations. Plug provides operators with a new solution: a hydrogen-powered fuel cell system that cost-effectively charges EV fleets, getting zero-emission EV vehicles deployed to meet fleet operator’s sustainability and operational goals.

As EV adoption increases dramatically over the next few years and electricity demand strains the grid, our new high-power fuel cell system will be a game changer for the EV industry. Customers are approaching Plug for hydrogen power generation options, and we expect this offering to be one of the largest applications for stationary use this year. —Jose Luis Crespo, General Manager of Applications and Global Accounts for Plug

Plug said it has significant interest in this new solution from EV fleet owners such as delivery van fleets, rental car companies with battery EVs, and telecom providers with fleets of maintenance vehicles, as well as public charging networks and EV charger manufacturers.