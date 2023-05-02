REE Automotive unveils P7-C Chassis Cab; new addition to P7 electric truck lineup

REE Automotive revealed P7-C, a Class 4 chassis cab offering a new cabin design built on REE’s P7 modular electric platform. (Earlier post.) The P7-C is a Class 4 chassis cab designed to meet the requirements for the Inflation Reduction Act incentives, which are more substantial for EVs Class 4 and above and meets market demand for the ability to simplify vocational upfits.

Customers will be able to place orders for the entire P7 electric truck lineup at ACT Expo in REE’s booth.





REE P7-C Chassis Cab

The new P7-C is integral to REE’s complete vehicle lineup based on its flagship P7 platform, serving vehicles Class 3-5. The P7 vehicle lineup includes the P7-C chassis cab, P7-B box truck, and P7-S stripped chassis. The entire P7 electric truck line-up is powered by the REEcorners, x-by-wire technology, and is purpose-built to drive down total cost of ownership (TCO).

All P7 configurations are currently available to order with initial deliveries slated to begin in Q4 2023. All vehicles in the P7 program are built for urban environments with attributes including optimal maneuverability, increased cargo volume, low step-in height, aerodynamic design, low noise, greater visibility, and increased safety.

P7-C was developed based on direct feedback from ongoing customer evaluations of proof-of-concept vehicles and is designed to meet fleet owners’ specific needs.

The pre-production specification offers a max range of 150 miles, up to 7,000 lbs payload, a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of up to 16,000 lbs, a 24-inch platform height and 39-ft turning circle.





REE P7-C Chassis Cab upfit variants

On the interior of the advanced cab, customers will enjoy the driver-centric design including a 13-inch center screen, ample window space for excellent visibility and improved safety in tight urban environments and pedestrian-heavy areas, and hard-wearing durable materials. The high cab roof and low floor platform allowing for walk-through applications as the driver can stand and move about the cab with ease.

The P7-S Stripped Chassis can accommodate multiple EV specific top-hat designs. From Proxima by EAVX and Morgan Olson, to REE’s driver-centric cab, along with pre-existing cabins from leading OEMs, fleets can take the P7-S and turn it into the exact vehicle they need.

The P7-B box truck has a common cab design with the P7-C and targets the large and highly popular class 3 last-mile segment popular with commercial fleets and rental companies.

Certification for the P7 electric lineup is underway, with the most recent milestone being the completion of winter testing in Sweden. With first production-intent vehicles produced and being tested, certification is expected to be complete in H2 2023.