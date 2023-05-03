Anaergia to supply RNG to FuelCell Energy to create renewable hydrogen supporting Toyota’s port facility

Anaergia Inc. announced that its subsidiary SoCal Biomethane will supply renewable natural gas (RNG) as facilitated by renewable fuels marketer Anew Climate to FuelCell Energy’s Tri-gen system to produce carbon-negative hydrogen and electricity for Toyota Motor North America, Inc.’s (TMNA) Logistics Services Center at the Port of Long Beach in California.

The facility is Toyota’s largest port operation handling import/exports for North America and processes about 200,000 vehicles per year.

FuelCell Energy’s Tri-gen system will produce approximately 1.3 tons of renewable hydrogen per day which will fuel Toyota Mirai vehicles. The fuel cells will also produce a net 2.3 megawatts (MW) of electricity—enough to power Toyota Logistics Services Center—and will add renewable electricity to the grid, as well as produce roughly 1,400 gallons of water a day that will be used for car-washing operations.

Anaergia’s supply of renewable natural gas (RNG) will be produced from food waste and municipal wastewater at the company’s SoCal Biomethane plant in Victorville, California and will be sold and delivered to FuelCell Energy through Anew, the exclusive RNG marketer for the Victorville facility.

Because the methane sourced from Anaergia is made from renewable sources that otherwise emit fugitive methane emissions from decomposition, it is considered carbon negative. Thus, when this carbon-negative RNG is then converted to hydrogen and electricity in FuelCell Energy’s Tri-gen system, both outputs are considered zero-emissions and carbon negative.

Converting this renewable natural gas to renewable electricity is expected to avoid more than 9,000 tons of grid electricity greenhouse gas emissions per year. The renewable hydrogen is expected to avoid more than 4,000 tons of annual greenhouse gas emissions compared to the emissions produced if the hydrogen had been made by conventional steam reforming of fossil natural gas. FuelCell Energy’s Tri-gen system will also reduce the air pollution that disproportionately impacts nearby communities, as the fuel cell’s chemical reaction is virtually free of NO x , SO x , and particulate matter emissions.

Anaergia’s SoCal Biomethane facility was developed through a public-private partnership (P3) with the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority and financing partner North Sky Capital.

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost-effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas, fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. Its customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.