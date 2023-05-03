Ford re-opens order books for Mach-E; higher range, lower pricing; all standard range models with LFP packs

Ford is re-opening its order banks for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E as completed plant upgrades support production ramp in the second half of 2023, with feature improvements including increased range for standard range battery models to a targeted EPA-estimated range of 250 miles for RWD and 226 miles for eAWD.

All standard range models will now be powered by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. (Earlier post.) This change allows the eAWD configuration to gain an additional 45 horsepower and improves the targeted EPA range estimates for standard range RWD and eAWD configurations.

In addition to increased targeted range and power, standard range models can now charge to 100% more frequently via AC home charging. When on the road, DC fast charging to 80 percent battery capacity from 10 percent is 33 minutes, a 5-minute reduction when compared to previous standard range models.

BlueCruise, which enables hands-free driving on highways, now will be available with the choice to experience the technology with a complimentary 90-day trial since all Mustang Mach-E SUVs will be built with the necessary hardware for the capability. This provides customers the opportunity to try it during the initial months of vehicle ownership and subsequently activate it through a subscription at the time of their choosing. Customers can still include a 3-year subscription as part of the vehicle purchase, if they prefer.

The new features of BlueCruise 1.2 include hands-free lane changes when requested by the driver tapping the turn signal. In-Lane Repositioning ability helps keep the vehicle in its lane while subtly shifting position away from vehicles in adjacent lanes.

BlueCruise is now equipped on 199,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles in North America and customers have accumulated more than 70 million hands-free miles driven with the technology. Consumer Reports named BlueCruise its top-rated Active Driving Assistance System.

Updated Pricing





The above reflects MSRP as of 2 May 2023. MSRP excludes destination/delivery fee, optional equipment plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.

The Mustang Mach-E qualifies for potential Inflation Reduction Act federal tax credits in 2023 of $3,750.

New available offerings for Mustang Mach-E include the optional Comfort Package Lite on Select which features heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and memory driver seat and sideview power folding mirrors. Premium models with standard range battery receive new 19-inch Shadow-Silver painted aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted aero covers. The GT Performance Edition is now available with optional all-season tires.

Mustang Mach-E is capable of over-the-air software updates, the latest being the availability of news and video apps as standard across all Mustang Mach-E vehicles. These apps can be accessed using the SYNC screen while the vehicle is parked.